SRK debuts on Hurun India Rich List 2024: Who else from Bollywood made it?

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan often hailed as ‘King Khan’ or SRK, has made his debut on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with a net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. This milestone entry not only highlights his dominance in the entertainment industry but also reflects the success of his many business ventures, particularly his holdings in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

But he is not the only one from Bollywood to make the list, here are some other industry personalities who are among India's richest.

Bollywood Stars on the Hurun India Rich List 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan & family – Rs 7,300 crore

Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders

2. Juhi Chawla & family – Rs 4,600 crore

Knight Riders Sports

3. Hrithik Roshan – Rs 2,000 crore

HRX

4. Amitabh Bachchan & family – Rs 1,600 crore

Strategic investments

5. Karan Johar – Rs 1,400 crore

Dharma Productions

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth surpasses that of several other Bollywood stalwarts. Juhi Chawla and family rank second with Rs 4,600 crore, primarily due to their involvement in Knight Riders Sports. Hrithik Roshan, with his fitness brand HRX, stands at Rs 2,000 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan and his family, known for their strategic investments, have a net worth of Rs 1,600 crore. Karan Johar, with Dharma Productions, rounds out the top five with Rs 1,400 crore.

SRK: Highest-paid actor in India

Shah Rukh Khan topped the Forbes Top 10 highest-paid actors in India 2024 list, charging an estimated Rs 150-250 crore per film. He is followed by legendary actors Rajinikanth (Rs 115-270 crore), Thalapathy Vijay (Rs 130-250 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 100-275 crore).



Shah Rukh Khan’s rise to the top of the list is largely attributed to his recent box-office successes and strategic business ventures. His blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan have been instrumental in revitalising Bollywood.



Pathaan earned Rs 543.09 crore in India and Rs 1,055 crore worldwide, while Jawan further surpassed expectations with Rs 640.25 crore in India and Rs 1,160 crore globally. His last film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also made a significant impact with Rs 227 crore in India and Rs 454 crore worldwide.

Social media influence

Apart from financial achievements, Shah Rukh Khan also commands the largest social media following among Bollywood stars, boasting 44.1 million followers. This places him ahead of Hrithik Roshan (32.3 million), and Karan Johar (17 million), as well as prominent business figures like Ratan Tata (13.1 million) and Anand Mahindra (11.2 million).