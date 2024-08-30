Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting to begin in 2025, the producers confirm

Kalki 2898 AD was the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far. It did phenomenal business at the box office across the world, and the craze of this movie can still be seen among Prabhas' fans. The first part of the movie was the most anticipated one and it took around three years to make.

Months after the staggering box office success, the producers of the movie Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt have given an update on the second instalment of the franchise.

The producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt, confirm that the shooting for the second instalment will begin soon.

Recently, Priyanka Dutt appeared in an interview with News18 where she confirmed that filming for the second instalment wouldn't take much time and it will begin in the coming five to six months (probably in January or February). “Once it starts, we’ll be able to talk more about it,” Priyanka told the channel.

While talking about the sequel, Swapna said that the siblings are less worried this time after the success of the first instalment. “This time around, there’s a lot more excitement than nervousness. I think there will be a lot more planning now. Whatever we did for part one, we were all just going by Nag Ashwin’s vision," she added.

She mentioned that it happens many times when you don't understand most till you actually see the visuals. Swapna praised Nag Ashwin's vision and said, "Now that we’ve seen everything that Nagi has done and understood the way the audience has received it, we’re going on to part two with an altogether different energy."

The second part will be more focussed on Supreme Yaskin's character portrayed by Kamal Haasan.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and it features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. This movie has emerged as one of the biggest movies of 2024 garnering over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. The movie is set in the post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD. There are some set of people who are on a mission to protect Kalki, the unborn child of a lab subject.