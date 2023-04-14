close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

This is not the first instance when Anurag Kashyap's work has made it to Cannes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Warner Brothers closing in on deal for Harry Potter online TV series

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launched: Find the details here

World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers

Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here

Topics : Anurag Kashyap | Cannes Film Festival | Cannes | Bollywood | Indian film industry | Indian filmmakers | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan
2 min read

Warner Brothers closing in on deal for Harry Potter online TV series

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launched: Find the details here

Ponniyin Selvan 2
2 min read

World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers

World Theatre Day 2023
3 min read

Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here

Pathaan
2 min read

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon