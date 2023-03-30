Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launched: Find the details here



Earlier, the film's official social media handle provided some information regarding the significant launch. "At the #PS2 music launch, you can expect a night filled with music, nostalgia, and history. Come on in!" Another post is, "A momentous occasion calls for a momentous guest! Third, on March 29 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, please join us as we welcome the one and only #UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan sir to reveal the music and trailer for #PS2!” The much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer and music release are currently in progress. Key members of the film's cast and crew, including Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and AR Rahman, are attending the event. Megastar Kamal Haasan, who has worked with Ratnam before, is the special guest at the event. The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai will host the PS 2 trailer launch.







AR Rehman on Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launch

The soundtracks for both Ponniyin Selvan films were composed by AR Rahman. At the audio launch of PS 2, AR Rahman said, "I really want to say thanks to Mani sir for giving me work for quite a long time. I see him as a brother, friend, and teacher at every stage. He keeps getting questions about when he will return. Every three years, they ask me the same question. However, he only offers me support throughout. He has elevated Tamil filmmaking to new heights." Based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the sequel to Ponniyin Selvan will begin at the end of the first film, when Oomai Rani, played by Aishwarya Rai, jumps into the sea to save Ponniyin Selvan. This year, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit theatres on April 28.

Kamal Haasan on Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launch



"You can't make such a film without fear," he added. Do you know what's courage? Mani Ratnam would have spoken the iconic dialogue from Virumandi, "Veeram na enna theriyuma bayam illadha madhiri nadikardhu (you know what's courage? To act like you don't fear." "This is not just a golden era for Cholas, but the golden era for Tamil cinema as well," Kamal Haasan continued. Sincere felicitations to everyone. Mani Ratnam is set for even more success.