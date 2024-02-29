'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

Yami Gautam and Priyamani's 'Article 370' is maintaining a steady streak at the box office. The movie opened to Rs 5.90 crore and has kept steady earnings for the weekdays. On Day 6, the movie is estimated to have acquired Rs 3.10 crore.

'Article 370' is a movie about the anti-terrorism operations in Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370. The movie released in the midst of positive reviews from critics and has maintained decent collections at the box office. Subsequent to minting Rs 3.10 crore on Day 6, the film's collection currently remains at Rs 32.55 at the domestic box office.

'Article 370' recorded a general occupancy of 12.59 percent on February 28 in India.

'Article 370' box office vs Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk

Released alongside Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk, Article 370 has kept up with its dominance over its rival since their releases. While Crakk has amassed Rs 11.5 crore, Article 370 has surpassed it with Rs 32.55 crore.

It is anticipated that the movie will keep up with its lead for one more week as it will confront fierce competition from Ajay Devgn's horror drama Shaitaan, set to release in theatres on March 8.

'Article 370': Overview

'Article 370' is directed by a two-time recipient of the National Award, Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film's cast includes Arun Govil, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

It is written by Aditya Dhar (Yami's husband) and Monal Thaakar, the screenplay and dialogues are by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Arjun Dhawan, with extra screenplay by Aarsh Vora.