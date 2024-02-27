Sensex (    %)
                        
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami's movie collection drops

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 collection drops on Monday after doing decent business in the initial days. The movie was released on February 23, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 movie box office collection dropped significantly on the fourth day and managed to mint only Rs 3.05 crore. The box office number slipped by 66.15 per cent on Monday. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 26.15 crore net in India.

This political action drama movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the production of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the box office collection on Day 5 is also expected to remain low. The movie observed a significant drop on Monday and minted only Rs 3.25 crore which is 66.15 per cent lower than Sunday, when it minted Rs 9.6 crore.

The movie had a decent beginning at the Box office collecting Rs 5.9 crore and on the second day, it observed a spike of 25.42 per cent collecting Rs 7.4 crore.

The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 20 crore and so far it has garnered Rs 36 crore across the world and Rs 26.12 crore net in India. 

Article 370 movie day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.9 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.4 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 9.6 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.25 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 1.05 Cr  (as of now)

About Article 370 movie

Yami Gautum can be seen in the role of an intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. The movie tells the story of the Central Government's landmark decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special constitutional privileges to the state. 

Zooni Haksar was appointed to NIA and given a free hand to carry out her mission in Kashmir as the government promised to eliminate Article 370. The movie features Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Priyamani, and Kiran Karmakar in pivotal roles.  The movie is inspired by true events shaping the fate of Kashmir. It was released in theatres on February 23, 2024.

