Oscars 2024: Everything you need to know about Academy award night

After several award nights, the biggest of all, the Academy Awards is around the corner. The 96th Oscars is all set to be held on March 10, 2024. There are chances that the night might also belong to the Oppenheimer movie which dominated all the award nights so far and is leading the Academy Awards nominations chart with 13 nominations. However, other movies are in the mix like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

The Oscar ceremony will take place in Delby Theatres in Hollywood, where the ceremony night has been taking place since 2002. The broadcast will be televised live on ABC and it can be live-streamed on ABC.com or the ABC app with a cable login. These night ceremonies can also be live-streamed on services like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Which movie received the most nominations?





ALSO READ: 96th Oscars 2024: Shortlists announced for 10 categories, Barbie dominates Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer received the highest nominations packed with 13 nods such as Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things takes the second spot with 11 nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon at 10, followed by Greta Gerwig's Barbie with nominations.

Who will host the Oscars 2024?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars 2024 for the fourth time this year. Kimmel first hosted Oscars in 2017 and then he returned in 2018. He also hosted the award night last year and he is returning this year as well.

Barbie received less nominations

The 2023's biggest box office hit, barbie received eight nominations, but the movie is making headlines for the nominations it didn't receive. Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, didn't receive a nomination in the directing category and even Margot Robbie missed a nomination in the best actress category. The movie received nominations in Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferra and two Best Song nominees in Billie Elish's What Was I Made For and the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt composition I'm Just Ken.

Movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2024

There are 10 movies nominated for the best picture category, which are Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Changes in the Oscar this year

The academy has added another category for best casting, but the awards wouldn't be presented until the 2026 Oscars. There wouldn't be any other major changes in the telecast of Oscar 2024.