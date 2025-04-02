Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Box office collection: Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan, which film earned more?

The industry was expecting the year's biggest movie battle when L2: Empuraan and Sikandar hit theaters. It is evident that L2: Empuraan reigned supreme while Sikandar is having difficulties

The two most awaited films clashed at the Indian box office on Sunday. This contains L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, and Sikandar, starring Salman Khan. The first day of both films' theatrical releases went well. 
 
Regarding Indian box office collection, industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Salman Khan's Sikandar made Rs 26 crores on its opening day, surpassing Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which only made Rs 21 crores.  
 
L2: Empuraan has amassed a total of Rs 118 crore in just five days of its international run, demonstrating its remarkable appeal on a worldwide scale. Within two days of its release, Salman Khan's Sikandar also brought in Rs 105.89 crore worldwide.

Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan: Day 3 Box office collection

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, made somewhat less money at the movie office on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film directed by AR Murugadoss, which opened on Sunday, the day before Eid, made Rs 19.5 crores, a 32.76% decrease from the first Monday (the Eid holiday), when it made Rs 29 crores in India. Speaking of the Malayalam movie L2: Empuraan, its first Tuesday earnings were just Rs 7.85 crores, a 29.60% decrease from the first Monday.  

Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan: Detailed report 

L2: Empuraan did remarkably well at the box office in its first five days, earning an estimated Rs 69.32 crore net in India. Sikandar, in contrast, collected Rs 55 crore net in India, a substantial amount less than its predecessor. The figures highlight the L2: Empuraan's superiority in this much awaited face-off.
 
Sikandar's overall Hindi occupancy rate on March 31, 2025, was a rather low at 24.60%. A closer look reveals that the Hindi version of Sikandar had distinct occupancy rates at different times of the day: 8.38% during morning shows, 26.70% during afternoon shows, 30.18% during evening shows, and 33.12% during night shows.
 
These numbers show a rather lukewarm response to the movie, especially in the morning hours. In sharp contrast, L2: Empuraan had a significant overall occupancy rate of 66.83% on March 31, 2025, indicating a dominant position in its Malayalam market.
 
The film's broad appeal across several languages was further demonstrated by its respectable 15.29% Telugu occupancy, 21.64% Tamil occupancy, and 10.23% Hindi occupancy. Both films have succeeded in attracting a lot of interest; Sikandar is anticipated to keep up its pace in international markets, while L2: Empuraan continues to do well in foreign markets as well.

Sikandar and L2: Empuraan: Box office clash 

On Sunday, March 30, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan faced off against the much-anticipated Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandaana film. The Bollywood picture Sikandar made Rs 29 crores on the Sunday that it was released, while the Malayalam film, which was released on March 27, made a total of Rs 11.15 crores on the first Monday throughout India. Sikandar and L2: Empuraan currently have net domestic collections of Rs 74.4 crores and Rs 70.15 crores, respectively.

Sikandar and L2: Empuraan: The cast

 
Salman Khan plays Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna plays Saisri, Kajal Aggarwal plays Vaidehi, and Sharman Joshi plays Amar in the film, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and written by Rajat Arora, Abbas Dalal, and Hussain Dalal. 
 
In contrast, Prithviraj Sukumaran is the director and Murali Copy is the writer of the Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan. Key characters in the movie include Rick Yune as Shenlong Shen, Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood, and Mohanlal as Khureshi-Ab'raam. 
 

 

 

