L2: Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal's movie crosses 250 cr

After seven days of its release and being involved in several controversies, Mohanlal's movie is not slowing down at the box office and has emerged as highest earning Malayalam film

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan earns 250 crore worldwide

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L2: Empuraan shattered all box office records in Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who directed the movie, also played a vital role alongside lead actor Mohanlal in this film’s success.
 
The movie has surpassed all the previous records and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with a massive Rs 250 crore worldwide haul beating Manjummel Boys, which had raked in Rs 225 crore.
 
L2: Empuraan was the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer that marked a record-breaking entry at the box office with Rs 65 crore on its opening day worldwide setting the tone for a record-smashing run.   ALSO READ: Sunny Deol believes B'wood filmmakers lack passion and belief, here's why?
 
 
The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just one day, thanks to the movie's worldwide madness. The international distribution rights for the movie was sold for Rs 30 crore, making it one of the priciest Malayalam movies ever in overseas markets.
 
The grand success of the movie makes Prithviraj Sukumaran the only actor-director in Malayalam cinema to deliver such a massive box office hit. 

L2: Empuraan box office collection day 7

The movie is going strong so far and by the time of writing the movie has minted Rs 1.44 crore and this number is going to surge by the end of the day.
 
The movie started strong in the Indian market and did whopping business on its opening day minting Rs 21 crore which is second second-highest opening for a movie in 2025 after Chhaava. Chhaava made a business of Rs 31 crore on its first day.
 
Currently, L2: Empuraan collection stands at Rs 80.34 crore net in India while its worldwide collection crosses Rs 250 crore mark, moneycontrol reported.

L2: Empuraan box office collection day-wise

  • Day 1: ₹ 21 Crore
  • Day 2:  ₹ 11.1 Crore
  • Day 3  ₹ 13.25 Crore
  • Day 4: ₹ 13.65 Crore
  • Day 5: ₹ 11.15 Crore
  • Day 6:  ₹ 8.75 Crore
  • Day 7: ₹ 1.44 Crore (at the time of writing)
  • Total: ₹ 80.34 Crore

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is a 2025 action thriller movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It was jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies. 
 
L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer featuring Mohanlal in the main role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many other in the supporting role.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

