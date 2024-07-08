Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brad Pitt's F1 teaser is out; movie set to hit theatres in June next year

The teaser of Brad Pitt's F1 has been released. It is directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski and is expected to hit theatres in June next year

Brad Pitt's Formula 1

Brad Pitt’s F1 teaser is out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brad Pitt is now ready with his Formula 1 movie ‘F1’, directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski. Pitt plays the role of former F1 racer Sonny Hayes, who partners with rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (played by a London-born actor Damson Idris) on a fictional Formula 1 team called APXGP, and Javier Bardem portrays the role of the team's boss.

The movie also features Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo in pivotal roles. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

F1 offers an authentic feel of being on the real Formula 1 track. The shooting of the movie took place in real F1 events like last year's British Grand Prix, the Rolex 24 at Daytona sportscar race this January and more.

The movie also features a snippet of the British Grand Prix that just took place. This was confirmed after the official Formula 1 account posted on X about the same. 

F1 Teaser is out

The makers of the movie recently released the teaser introducing Brad as an F1 driver entrenched in the high-stakes world of Formula 1 race. The teaser of the movie shows Pitt's character engaging in conversation with Condon focussed on building a car designed for fierce competition rather than safety.

Pitt told Condon to build a car for combat emphasising the importance of outmanoeuvring rivals on the track's challenging corners rather than straightaways. On this, Condon's character responds to safety concerns, to which Pitt retorts, "Who said anything about safe?"

More From This Section

Ed Sheeran (left) and Diljit Dosanjh during their performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, in March this year

Live events on rise on back of social media popularity, craze among youth

The film 'Bad newz'

Bad Newz trailer addresses heteropaternal superfecundation: What is it?

Movies, web series, OTT

OTT releases this week: Mirzapur to Srikanth, top movies to watch this week

Anant Ambani, radhika Merchant

Singer Justin Bieber in Mumbai to perform at Anant-Radhika Sangeet ceremony

Srikanth

Srikanth OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Film Online?


Set to the energetic beats of Queen's We Will Rock You, the teaser showcases thrilling point-of-view racing sequences hinting at adrenaline-pumping action and inherent risks of the sport.

Watch the teaser here:

About F1

Brad Pitt recently resumed filming at the British Grand Prix, fully adorned in racing gear. F1 marks a significant investment for Apple, having acquired the package for approximately $130 million-$140 million, excluding the fees of the cast.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has co-produced the project that collected the footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last. Hamilton himself was involved in the creation of the script to keep it authentic. According to the reports, the movie will be released on June 25, 2025, worldwide, and on June 27 next year in the US and Canada.

Also Read

Formula 1, F1, Force India

Formula 1 and Amazon aim for AI-powered 'personalized' race viewing

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix, completes 60 F1 wins

India cricket team

25-30% more Indian fans flying across globe for key sporting events in 2024

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

F1: Verstappen hopes to use Japan's Suzuka circuit to reassert dominance

Liberty Media, owners of Formula One, buys MotoGP for $4.5 billion

Liberty Media, owners of Formula One, buys MotoGP for $4.5 billion

Topics : Formula One Brad Pitt Formula One Lewis Hamilton Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon