Bad Newz trailer addresses heteropaternal superfecundation: What is it?

After the trailer for their upcoming movie 'Bad Newz' was released, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virkare are constantly in the news. The trailer begins with a confused Tripti after she finds that she is pregnant. She really wants an explanation about the father of the child.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tripti ends up doing a paternity test to find out who the father of the child really is. It turns out that both Ammy and Vicky are the fathers. This explanation leads to further confusion and bewilderment, and the doctor explains that it is a rare case of Heteropaternal superfecundation. After the trailer's release, the term 'Heteropaternal superfecundation' has hyped the netizens' interest.

What is Heteropaternal superfecundation?

This is the uncommon interaction wherein two eggs from the same menstrual cycle get fertilised by different mating actions. When the person indulges in sexual intercourse with two distinct partners, the ovas get fertilised by two different sperms, resulting in a situation where the twins have different fathers. This fascinating biological process is a very rare phenomenon.

How rare is Heteropaternal superfecundation?

This is a very rare condition. Till date, only 19 cases of Heteropaternal superfecundation have been reported across the world. However, cows are more likely to experience this condition. Heteropaternal superfecundation occurs more naturally and frequently in cows than it does in humans due to the fact that cows are not monogamous like humans.

Heteropaternal superfecundation is possible in humans when two separate sexual intercourses with two separate partners occur within a very short time frame. The word "fecund" is the root of the phrase "superfecundation." The capacity to reproduce is the subject of this. Homopaternal superfecundation, on the other hand, results in fraternal twins when two ova are fertilized by the same sperm. The twins are half-siblings who share the mother but not the father in heteropaternal superfecundation.

How Heteroparental superfecundation occurs?

Sperm cells can live inside a female body for five days. The egg remains viable for approximately two days after ovulation before beginning to disintegrate. After the first episode of fertilisation of the ova, superfecundation can happen within a couple of hours or days.

In any case, after the female is impregnated while previously ovulating, if an ovum is released, a second pregnancy becomes possible, a process also called superfetation. This rare phenomenon is the main focus of Anand Tiwari's 'Bad Newz'. The comedy drama stars Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in leading roles. The movie is set to release on July 19.