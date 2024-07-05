OTT releases this week: Mirzapur to Srikanth, top movies to watch this week

OTT platforms offer top-notch quality content from across the world. There are plenty of options for all the movie geeks to watch from different genres. This weekend also offers some quality movies and web series that you can watch in the comfort of your home. Read on to see the list of movies and series releasing this week. OTT movies/series releasing this week Srikanth Rajkumar Rao-starrer Srikanth is releasing on Netflix on July 5, 2024. This movie is based on visually challenged Srikanth Bolla, an Indian entrepreneur, who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. It was written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Apart from Rao, it also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 5, 2024

Mirzapur 3

One of the most awaited series of 2024, Mirzapur season 3 is finally out featuring Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The action crime thriller series was made for Amazon Prime by Karan Anshuman. The series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. The first season premiered in 2018 and the second season in 2020.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: July 5, 2024

Garudan

Soori, Unni Mukundan, and M. Sasikumar-starrer Garudan is based on an old saying about the three driving forces of men: land, wealth, and women, and how they lead to their own destruction. It was written by Vetrimaaran and directed by R S Durai Senthlkuar. It tells the story of two childhood friends, Aadhi and Karuna whose loyalty is changed by betrayal and greed.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: July 3, 2024

He Went That Way (English)

'He Went That Way' is based on the true story of serial killer Larry Lee Ranes. It revolves around a celebrity animal trainer Jim Goodwin who picks up a young hitchhiker only to know that he is a serial killer. It features Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto in the key roles.

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Release Date: July 5, 2024

The Imaginary (Japanese/English)

The Imaginary is a whimsical adventure that revolves around Amanda and her imaginary friend Rudger whose journey takes an unexpected twist. It becomes very interesting to find out whether they reunite before the time runs out. It is a perfect watch out with the entire family during the weekend.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 5, 2024