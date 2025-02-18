Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Celebrity MasterChef India 2025: Meet the contestants and their net worth

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025: Meet the contestants and their net worth

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 has brought together a diverse group of celebrities, each bringing in their unique flair. Here's a look at the highest-paid contestants and their estimated net worths

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 brings together some of the biggest stars from social media and television, showcasing their hidden culinary talents. Beyond their fame as actors and influencers, these contestants reveal their unexpected cooking skills.
 
From popular TV actresses like Dipika Kakar to Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash, every contender has special talents. The show promises to be a combination of entertainment and culinary challenges as these celebrities will compete fiercely in the kitchen. Fans are curious about these celebrities' salaries and estimated net worth in addition to their culinary skills.

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025: Net worth

    • Dipika Kakar (Net Worth: Rs 35-40 Crore)
 
 
Dipika Kakar, who is well-known for her role in "Sasural Simar Ka," has proven resilient by winning “Bigg Boss 12.” Dipika is starting over on Celebrity MasterChef India after a seven-year break from television. However, she was active on YouTube as a vlogger, sharing her meals with her followers to demonstrate her proficiency in traditional Indian cooking. Dipika earns almost Rs 2.3 lakh per week from "Celebrity MasterChef India."
 
    • Faisal Shaikh (Net Worth: Rs 40 Crore)

Also Read

Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna's NY restaurant Bungalow wins Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand award

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Govt faces an uphill task in providing social protections to gig workers

Fiscal deficit

India's fiscal trajectory in line with our expectations: S&P Global Ratings

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee dubs Maha Kumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh': 'No arrangements for poor'

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

LIVE: Govt should have sent transport planes to bring back deportees from US, says Bengal CM Mamata

 
Mr. Faisu is an actor and social media personality whose true name is Faisal Khan. He holds a degree in science and is well-known for creating engaging content across various media. His weekly pay for "Celebrity MasterChef India" is expected to be Rs 2 lakh.
 
    • Tejasswi Prakash (Net Worth: Rs 25 Crore)
 
Tejaswi Prakash, a TV actress who rose to fame on the Colors TV series "Swaragini," won "Bigg Boss 15" in 2022 and attracted everyone's attention. However, now she is one of the highest-paid contestants on "Celebrity MasterChef India." Tejasswi reportedly makes Rs 3 lakh each week.
 
    • Chandan Prabhakar (Net Worth: Rs 15-20 Crore)
 
With a degree in engineering, actor and comedian Chandan Prabhakar entered the comedy industry and became well-known for his appearances on "The Kapil Sharma Show." Chandan reportedly made Rs 1 lakh a week.
 
    • Nikki Tamboli (Net Worth: Rs 12 Crore)
 
The well-known South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli also made an appearance on "Bigg Boss 14." She studied fashion design before pursuing a career in performing. According to reports, Nikki earns Rs 1.5 lakh per week from the show.
 
    • Gaurav Khanna (Net Worth: Rs 8 Crore)
 
The well-known and acclaimed actor Gaurav Khanna is known for his parts in television series, such as "Anupamaa." He holds an MBA and began his career in marketing before transitioning to acting. The show pays Gaurav about Rs 2.5 lakh a week.
 
    • Rajiv Adatia (Net Worth: Rs 7-10 Crore)
 
Rajiv Adatia, a businessman and model, became well-known after competing in "Bigg Boss 15." He has a background in both the arts and psychiatry. His weekly salary is Rs 1 Lakh.
 
    • Archana Gautam (Net Worth: Not known)
 
Actor, politician, and model Archana Gautam also competed on Bigg Boss 16. She has a degree in mass communication and has been in numerous films and beauty pageants. Archana Gautam reportedly receives 1.5 lakh rupees per week.
 
    • Usha Nadkarni (Net Worth: Approx Rs 6.5 Crore)
 
Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni is well-known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi television and films. She has been a household name for decades because of Pavitra Rishta. Usha, the oldest competitor on Celebrity MasterChef, receives a weekly salary of Rs 1 lakh.
 
    • Kabita Singh (Net Worth: Rs 6-7 Crore)
 
Kabita Singh is a well-known YouTuber and food blogger who uploads easy recipes on her "Kabita's Kitchen" channel. She worked in business environments before pursuing her passion for cooking full-time. She is thought to demand Rs 1 lakh every week.
 
    • Abhijeet Sawant (Net Worth: Rs 6- 8 Crore)
 
Abhijeet Sawant rose to fame following his victory in the first season of "Indian Idol." He has since pursued careers as a playback vocalist and actor.
 

More From This Section

Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Babulnath temple for Chhaava's success

Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Babulnath temple for Chhaava's box office success

All we imagine as light

BAFTA 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' loses award to 'Emilia Perez'

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Chhaava box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film in Rs 100 cr club

White Lotus Season 3

White Lotus Season 3 OTT release: When & where to watch Thai comedy drama?

DJ Aqeel

DJ Aqeel recalls performing at Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena's wedding

Topics : Master chef celebrity chefs Celebrities advertisements Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon