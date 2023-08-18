Ghoomer Movie: Release date, where to watch, OTT streaming and ticket price

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer released in theatres today, August 18, 2023.

Abhishek Bachchan is making a comeback on the big screen with Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, and the movie is produced by Abhishek Bachchan himself, alongwith Ramesh Pulapaka, and Hope Film Makers.

Ghoomer movie: Overview

Ghoomer movie depicts the story of India's former female cricketer Anina, portrayed by Saiyami Kher. Anina's dream to play for the Indian cricket team shatters when she meets with an accident and loses her arm.

Despite the challenges, Anina with her determination and coach Paddy’s (Abhishek Bachchan) training and encouragement, fought against impossible odds and fulfilled her dream to play for the Indian cricket team.

The movie tries to show the struggle of Anina after the accident, and she reappeared in an Indian team jersey after losing her right hand just before making her international debut. She was a right-hand batter initially, but after the accident, she became a bowler and developed her new unique bowling style, called Ghoomer, to confuse the opposition.

When will the movie be released in theatres?

The movie will hit theatres today, August 18.

What is the cast of Ghoomer?

Here's the cast of the Ghoomer movie:

Abhishek Bachchan as Padam Singh Sodhi aka Paddy

Saiyami Kher as Anina

Shabana Azmi as Anina's Dadi

Angad Bedi as Jeet

Amitabh Bachchan as Special Appearance

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur as Anina's Dad

Piyush Raina as Anuj

Akshay Joshi as Anina's Brother

Ivanka Das as Rasika

Bishan Singh Bedi as Himself

When will the movie be released on OTT?

There is no official confirmation on the Ghoomer movie OTT release. However, it is expected to be released soon.

What is the ticket price of the Ghoomer movie?

According to Bookmyshow, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer movie ticket price is different at different theatres. However, the website shows the minimum price could be around Rs 160, and it may go up to Rs 1100.

Harsha Bhogle praised Ghoomer

Harsha Bhogle, a cricket commentator, praised the director R Balki. Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on his Instagram, where the commentator and cricket expert shared his views on the movie.

Harsha said in the video, “I was also a little concerned about how the cricket would be shot. We've all seen sports movies where the emotion is built up, the drama is built up and then suddenly the sport starts and you say, yeah, they tried to teach the actor cricket but it's not working. Within the first ten minutes or so, that first fear was gone."

In that video, he also praised Abhishek Bachchan's performances and said, “Then there was Abhishek Bachchan. I think he lives the role of the coach. Sometimes you can have a coach who's trying to motivate a player, whether it's the hard way or the soft way, but sometimes the lines can appear a little straight out of a motivational lecture. I love the way Abhishek married the two into his character. I could recognize a couple of cricketers the within the character that Abhishek plays, but I'll leave it for you to decide. But needless to say, he is outstanding, especially in the first half.”