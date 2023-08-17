Confirmation

'Gadar 2' box office: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11

Gadar 2

Gadar 2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
"Gadar 2", starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, earned Rs 32.37 crore on the sixth day of its release taking its total domestic box office earnings to Rs 261.35 crore, according to the makers.
Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.
Sharma shared the box office update on his X account on Wednesday.
"Mohabbatein jab milti hain .. aashirwad jab milta hai .. toh kamaal hota hai .. 6th day .. collection never before like this .. GOD is v kind," the director said in his post.
On Tuesday, the makers said the total earnings of "Gadar 2" at the countrywide box office stood at Rs 228.98 crore. With Rs 32.37 crore minted on the sixth day, the updated figures of the movie were Rs 261.35 crore.
Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the Partition.

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

