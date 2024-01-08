Sensex (    %)
                        
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture-Drama at Golden Globes

Earlier in the ceremony, actor Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Male Actor -Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan bagged Best Director- Motion Picture, Cillian Murphy clinched the Best Male Actor

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer was released on July 21

ANI Hollywood
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' is clearly dominating at the Golden Globes 2024.
After the Best Supporting Actor, Best Director and the Best Actor award, the film has now bagged the Best Picture- Drama award.
The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes"
Earlier in the ceremony, actor Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Male Actor -Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan bagged Best Director- Motion Picture, and Cillian Murphy clinched the Best Male Actor - Motion picture awards for 'Oppenheimer'.
However, the film 'Poor Things' bagged the Best Picture award in Musical/Comedy category.
The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.
'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.
The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.
The film was released on July 21.

Topics : Golden Globe Awards cinemas international cinema

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

