Good Bad Ugly sparks fan frenzy on X as 'Vintage Ajith' steals the show

Good Bad Ugly sparks fan frenzy on X as 'Vintage Ajith' steals the show

Today, April 10, Good Bad Ugly was released in theaters. Fans on X couldn't stop gushing over the 'vintage Ajith' in this massy entertainer. The Tamil action thriller is directed by Adhik Ravichandran

Ajith Kumar's Tamil action film, 'Good Bad Ugly'

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated Tamil action film ‘Good Bad Ugly’ hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025, sparking massive celebrations among fans. From early morning screenings to festive gatherings outside cinemas, the premiere drew enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the star’s return in a high-octane entertainer.
 
Early reviews indicate that the movie is being well received, with audiences praising its nostalgic storytelling, and what many are calling Ajith Kumar's career-best performance. Social media, especially X (Twitter), is flooded with euphoric reactions. If early buzz is anything to go by, the film is not just another release—it’s a full-blown celebration of ‘Vintage Ajith’.

Netizens’ reaction to 'Good Bad Ugly'

    • One fan reviewed Good Bad Ugly on social media and wrote on X, “GBU is a rock-solid entertainer from my favourite director, Adhik. The “One Last Time” send-off to Thalapathy is absolutely top-notch. Big thanks for that goosebump-inducing interval block!”
      
    • The audience in one theater gave Good Bad Ugly a standing ovation. A fan commented with a clip, “Standing ovation from fans. One word All time blockbuster. @Adhikravi thanks maamey life time settlement”.
 
    • A fan commented on X, “#GoodBadUgly - A Pure Fans FEAST. Career Best intro & title card for Thala Witnessed A Vintage #AjithKumar. GV Prakash bgm Elevated. A fan boy sambhavam #AdhikRavichandran. Sure shot Blockbuster”.
      
    • Another netizen tweeted, “Bhai health badram! Please don’t step out of your home for a few days. Lifetime role and excellent screen presence though, not to forget your amazing moves.”
      
    Another fan tweeted, "AK doesn't need other references! He is a reference depot! Adhik please sign three movie contracts with AK. We only want fan boys to direct our Bhai!"

'Good Bad Ugly': The Cast and Crew

Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Sayaji Shinde, Tinnu Anand, and Priya Prakash Varrier are among the film's strong supporting cast members. Fans have praised Arjun Das's performance in particular for his charisma and the on-screen relationship with Ajith. 
 
The ensemble cast keeps Ajith Kumar's star power front and center while adding depth to the story. Reactions have frequently mentioned the throbbing background score by G.V. Prakash Kumar.
 
Editor Vijay Velukutty's precise pacing makes the first half stay tight and powerful, while Abinandhan Ramanujam's photography gives the movie a stylish, high contrast image, particularly in action and pursuit scenes.
 
Adhik Ravichandran is the director of this Tamil action thriller and have created 'Good Bad Ugly' as a nod to the actor's mass-hero persona by fusing aspects of Ajith's earlier hits with a new, modern taste. 
 

 

 

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

