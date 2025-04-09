Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she worked with Aamir Khan as a child actor

The 2016 hit "Dangal" was Bollywood Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's first collaboration with Aamir Khan. The actress recently disclosed that she had previously collaborated with him on the film, Ishq

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

With her outstanding performance in the sports drama "Dangal," actress Fatima Sana Shaikh became well-known. In addition to becoming a huge hit in India, the 2016 movie received widespread praise from critics everywhere and broke several records. The actress recently disclosed that she had collaborated with Amir Khan before working with him in Dangal. 
 
Aamir Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and Ajay Devgn led the movie Ishq, in which Fatima performed as a child artist. A scene from the movie in which Fatima is seen in Kajol's arms while wearing a pink dress has gone viral.  
 
Fatima Sana Shaikh also co-starred with Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan in 'Thugs of Hindostan'. However, the movie was a huge box office disaster. Additionally, Fatima has performed as a child artist in films such as One 2 Ka 4, Bade Dilwala, and Chachi 420.  Read: Mission Impossible 8- The Final Reckoning Trailer released, where to watch
 

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her first film

In a recent interview with Bharti Singh and her husband, Harssh Limbachiyaa, for their podcast, Fatima disclosed that she had worked on her debut movie with the Bollywood star back in 1997. The 33-year-old actress disclosed that she collaborated with Aamir Khan on the movie Ishq, while chatting with the couple. 
 
Fatima, wearing a pink outfit, was seen in Kajol's arms in one of the movie's most famous scenes. The comedian was left surprised by this discovery and went on to state that she wanted to rewatch Ishq in order to verify Fatima's presence in that specific scene.
 
Fatima further added, “Bohot pehle wo Ishq film thi. Usme ek scene hai jahan pe Aamir jaata hai aise ‘mara, mara, mara’ karta hai aur saamne Kajol uske haath mein ek bacchi hoti hai toh voh bacchi main hun. Haan voh main hoon (Long back, there was a film called Ishq. So, there is this scene where Aamir goes like this and says ‘mara, mara, mara’ and in front of him is Kajol who had a little girl in her arms, so that child is me. Yes, that’s me)." 

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Upcoming projects 

Regarding Fatima's career, the actress is presently working on three projects. She has Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. The other two of her projects include Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah’s Ul Jalool Ishq and Aap Jaisa Koi alongside R Madhavan.
 

Topics : Aamir Khan Bollywood Indian film industry Entertainment

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

