Home / Entertainment / Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Munawar to Elvish, check expected contestants list

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 expected contestants list: According to reports, the shooting for season 15 is likely to begin next month and its telecast will begin around June/July

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Rohit Shetty is back with his much-awaited show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15'. There is no update about its premiere time, but the shooting is going to begin soon at a foreign location. 
As the buzz around this year’s star-studded lineup heats up, a tentative list of A-list contestants is already making the rounds. Speculations are high about the latest season's contestants as some names like Munawar Farooqui, Karan Kundra and Isha Malviya are coming up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Date and Time

The makers of KKK 15 have not yet announced the official release date and time of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15'. Reportedly, the shooting of the show is likely to begin next month, in May with the telecast expected to be out on Colors TV around June or July this year.  
 

As per reports, these seven celebs are likely to be featured in the latest edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

1. Munawar Farooqui

Stand-up comedian and TV star Munawar Faruqui is likely to feature in the dangerous stunt show to be telecast on the small screen. He was the winner of 'Lockup Season 1' and 'Bigg Boss 17'.

2. Karan Kundrra 

Actor and host Karan Kundrra holds a huge fan following on social media and he is currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs Season 2'.

3. Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2' winner Rohit Shetty is expected to join the show. He is already a part of two other shows on the same network, Roadies and Laughter Chefs.

4. Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya is a TV actress who has been a part of 'Bigg Boss 17'. She is also likely to be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'.

5. Basir Ali

Basir Ali is an experienced contestant who has been part of many shows like 'Splitsvilla 10', 'Roadies Rising' and 'Ace of Space 2'. Ali is also likely to be a contestant on KKK15.

6. Gulki Joshi

Several media reports claim that Gulki Joshi of the 'Madam Sir' fame can also be seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' (KKK15).

7. Avinash Mishra

Another expected contestant is 'Bigg Boss 18' fame Avinash Mishra.

Topics : Entertainment TV shows

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

