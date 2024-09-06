Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Hina Khan is battling Mucositis, amid her cancer treatment; know details

Hina Khan, battling with stage three breast cancer, recently developed mucositis which is a side-effect of chemotherapy. She requested her fans to share some advice and prayers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned actress Hina Khan is currently battling with stage three breast cancer. As she underwent chemotherapy to treat the disease, she has now been diagnosed with mucositis, a side-effect of such a procedure.
 
Hina shared a post on her Instagram account where she informed her fans about her ongoing treatment asking for prayers and useful remedies. 
 
The post reads, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors' advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest. It's really hard when you can't eat. It will greatly help me."
 
 

She also shared a caption that reads, "Please suggest. DUA.”
 
Her comment sections were flooded with well wishes. Her fans started praying for her speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Heal Soon. Prayers for your speedy recovery." A second user wrote, "Get well soon. Praying for you."  "Get the treatment done, one bad piece of advice can worsen things," a third user suggested.

What is mucositis?

Mucositis is a common and painful side-effect of cancer treatment procedures such as chemotherapy and radiation. This disease commonly impacts the mouth and throat as it refers to the inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract.
 
During this problem, the patient struggles with eating or drinking, faces difficulty in swallowing, and also leads to painful sores. It can also impact some other areas of the gastrointestinal tract like the stomach and oesophagus.
 
This condition erupts during chemotherapy and radiation therapy that are administered to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells and to damage the fast-growing cells lining the mouth and digestive tract. The impact of mucositis depends on the type of cancer treatment, dosage, and the patient’s overall health. Hina Khan has already been struggling with stage three breast cancer; mucositis will make her condition worse, according to the medical experts.
 
What are some treatment options for Mucositis?
There are some treatments available for mucositis aiming at symptom relief and promoting healing. Hina maintained her good oral hygiene which is crucial, patients should use gentle toothbrushes and non-alcoholic mouthwashes to prevent irritation. 
 
It is advisable to consume soft, bland food which is easy to swallow and can minimise discomfort. Throughout the process, it is important to be hydrated. It is advised to avoid spicy acidic or crunchy foods that irritate the mucosal lining. 
 
During mucositis, patients should take care of their oral hygiene. Patients should use gentle toothbrushes and non-alcoholic mouthwashes to avoid irritation. 
 
The irritated area could be protected with topical treatments like mucosal barriers or gels and can promote healing. 

Hina’s cancer journey

Khan used to share her journey over social media platforms requesting her fans to pray. In her latest post, she asked her followers if anyone had any advice for managing mucositis, as she couldn't eat properly due to mucositis. 
 
Khan shared about her cancer diagnosis in June 2024. She has bravely fought the disease and remained resilient despite completing five pounds of chemotherapy and pushing forward with her treatment. She continues to inspire others with her strength and determination and remains hopeful in defeating cancer. 
 

Topics : breast cancer cancer patient cancer treatment

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

