Springsteen to Elton John, music greats in the spotlight at TIFF 2024

Bruce Springsteen. Elton John. Robbie Williams. Pharrell Williams. No, this is not a lineup for a mega concert. Instead, each of them will feature in a film that will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which runs September 5 to 15 this year.

One year away from its golden jubilee, TIFF has emerged as one of the world's top events in the circuit. It’s also the world's biggest public film festival. However, at the 49th TIFF, film stars are receiving a run for their red carpet real estate from superstar musicians. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, the multiple Grammy award winner narrates the journey he and his band have been on since the 1970s, and looks forward to the future including, incredibly, another tour. Elton John: Never Too Late is an intimate portrait of the musical icon, also beginning in the 1970s, co-directed by his spouse David Furnish. The Canadian-born singer-songwriter Paul Anka, famous since his 1957 smash hit single Diana, is featured in Paul Anka: His Way, talking about his career spanning over seven decades. TIFF programmer Jane Schoettle says the film “holds fresh insight for longtime fans as well as newcomers ready to learn just how far-reaching this artiste’s words have been through the years”.

British pop superstar Robbie Williams, who initially gained fame with the 1990s boy-band Take That, is profiled in Better Man. Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani and Kendrick Lamar are among those voicing the story of the life of rapper, songwriter and producer Pharrell Williams, told through Lego pieces, in the animated feature Piece By Piece. Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, says the Lego format makes for a “bright, bouncy, and energetic treatment that captures the multi-hyphenate musician’s unyielding creative spirit”.

On a classical note, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe captures the craft and life of the 65-year-old Italian tenor who lost his sight when 12 but whose voice is still going strong, collaborating with artistes ranging from soprano Cristina Pasaroiu to pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.

Besides the septuagenarian stars like Springsteen and John, TIFF audiences can also look forward to a full quota of film stars arriving to promote their films – from veteran comic Ben Stiller, who stars in the opening night film, Nutcrackers, to Australian star Rebel Wilson, who makes her directorial debut with the closing night film, The Deb.

“TIFF aims to showcase both returning and first-time directors to the festival on a big stage, and we are excited for fans to experience these two films — and the many diverse works premiering in between,” says Anita Lee, chief programming officer at TIFF.

Sprinkled throughout the festival are also keenly awaited films from famous directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Ron Howard, and actors including Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Jude Law, Naomi Watts, Juliette Binoche, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. More stardust will arrive at TIFF for award galas featuring actors Cate Blanchett, Amy Adams and Sandra Oh and director David Cronenberg.

In recent years, South Korean action flicks have become huge crowd-pleasers at TIFF, and this year’s fare includes the historical thriller Harbin and I, the Executioner, a high-octane sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Veteran. The sequel gets a social media angle that will resonate globally, as TIFF programmer Giovanna Fulvi says, “The film’s critique of vigilantism and the abuse of social media, and its reflection on societal disillusionment with the legal system are timely and deeply rooted in a collective global consciousness.”

The Indian presence this year in Gala Presentations, the star-studded marquee section of TIFF, is Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar. While the film does not feature any Bollywood stars, Meenakshi Shedde, senior programme advisor, South Asia, for TIFF, says it includes “mindie” or mainstream+indie stars like Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Shashank Arora (Titli) and Vineet Kumar Singh (Gangs of Wasseypur). Shedde adds, “TIFF for me is also about helping relatively younger stars shine brighter.”

TIFF’s audience choice awards have proved themselves as tastemakers for the Oscars over the years. Some famous winners that went on to bag Best Picture Oscars include Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech and 12 Years a Slave. Keenly watched premieres at TIFF this year as potential Oscar nominees in various categories will be Amy Adams-starrer Nightbitch, DreamWorks’ animated feature, The Wild Robot, and Mike Leigh’s drama, Hard Truths.