Rising cases of Breast cancer: Everything you need to know so far

Breast cancer is a rising health concern for women in both rural and urban areas of India. This type of cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger women (between the age group of 40 to 49) in recent years. In addition, women, even less than 40, have recently been in the news with newly diagnosed advanced breast cancers. This is concerning, as breast cancer screenings are generally suggested only after age 40. Breast self-examination and awareness of breast cancer are important steps that can assist in mitigating this issue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian TV actor Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In a post, she talked about her diagnosis and reassured her fans by sharing her continuous treatment journey. The actress has got overwhelming support from her fans ever since she made her announcement. So, here is what you need to know about the factors which can impact overall survival and future recurrences.

Overview

Breast cancer is caused when abnormal breast cells grow out of control, resulting in the formation of tumours. If left unchecked, the tumours can spread all through the body and become deadly.

The lobules of the breast that produce milk or the milk ducts are where breast cancer cells begin to grow. The earliest form (in situ) isn't life-threatening and can be detected in early phases. Cancer cells can spread into nearby breast tissue (invasion). Tumours that cause lumps or thickening result from this.

Invasive cancers can spread to nearby lymph nodes or different organs (metastasize). Metastasis can be life-threatening and fatal. Treatment depends on the individual, the cancer type and its spread. Treatment involves surgery, radiation therapy and medications.

Why are younger women not screened initially for breast cancer?

Usually, breast cancer has been found to impact women who are over 50 years of age. Due to its lack of cost-effectiveness and potential benefits, screening women under the age of 40 has not traditionally been recommended. It can likewise lead to the psychological toll of false positives and more lifetime exposure to little doses of radiation.

In any case, considering recent trends, it is now suggested that risk evaluation for breast cancer be considered so those at higher risk are screened quickly. Furthermore, simple access to mammography and other diagnostic tools like ultrasound and MRI of the breasts can go quite far in assisting such women with getting convenient diagnosis and treatment.

Which type of woman gets more breast cancer risk?

Although many risk factors for breast cancer exist, the recent trend of increased diagnosis in young women has baffled the doctors and cancer specialists. These factors incorporate obesity, radiation exposure, smoking, alcohol consumption, and lifestyle choices like delaying childbirth.

With modernisation and increased access to higher education, Indian women are delaying marriage and childbearing to concentrate on careers and different duties. This delay, especially having your first child after 35, can make you more likely to get breast cancer. Having kids before 35 and breastfeeding can diminish the danger, the experts claim.

Another risk factor is dense breast tissue. Moreover, prolonged estrogen exposure, which can include early menstruation cycle and late menopause plays a huge part. Beyond these factors, way of life decisions like diet, weight management, and alcohol consumption, alongside environmental exposures can fundamentally impact breast cancer risk.

What is the prescribed breast cancer treatment?

Breast cancer treatment relies upon the subtype of cancer and the amount it has spread outside of the breast to lymph nodes (stages II or III) or to other parts of the body (stage IV). In order to reduce the chances of the cancer coming back (recurrence), doctors combine treatments. These include:

• Surgery to eliminate the breast tumour

• Radiation treatment to eliminate recurrence risk in the breast and surrounding tissues

• Medications to kill cancer cells and prevent spread, including hormonal treatments, chemotherapy or targeted biological treatments.

Breast cancer treatments are more successful and are better tolerated when begun early and taken to the end. The adequacy of breast cancer treatments relies upon the full course of treatment. Partial treatment is less likely to result in a positive result.

Prevention of Breast Cancer: How to spread awareness?

Although many risk factors can't be controlled, daily self-breast examination, clinical examination by a doctor yearly, way of life measures, regular screenings, and preventive measures that experts suggest can bring down the risk of contracting breast cancer. Our lifestyle plays a vital part in our health and prosperity. Due to this, there is a direct connection between lifestyle decisions and breast cancer risk.

Preventive health checkups including self-breast tests and mammograms are important for lessening breast cancer risks. While mammograms are not commonly suggested before age 40, women at high risk might have to begin sooner. Quite possibly, the earliest basis for surveying this risk is figuring out the family background of breast cancer.

If a lady has a first-degree or second, relative with breast cancer and/or ovarian cancer, she is considered at high risk for breast cancer. First-degree family members include parents and siblings, while second-degree family members incorporate aunties, uncles, grandparents, and half-siblings.

One more strongly prescribed activity to lessen cancer risk is going through preventive health check-ups and getting counselling from a subject matter expert. Additionally, conducting a monthly self-examination of the breasts can greatly assist in identifying early signs of breast cancer.

A hard breast mass that doesn't change during the month, changes in the skin on the breast, redness, asymmetry, or nipple discharge can be breast cancer signs. All things considered, not every breast mass in a young lady is a sign of breast cancer.

What is the global impact of breast cancer?

Between the 1980s and 2020, age-standardised breast cancer mortality decreased by 40% in high-income nations. Nations that have prevailed with regards to diminishing breast cancer mortality have been able to accomplish a yearly breast cancer mortality reduction of 2-4% each year.

In order to provide the treatments that are already known to be effective, the strategies for enhancing the outcomes of breast cancer rely on fundamental reform of the health system. These are additionally significant for the management of different tumours and other non-malignant non communicable diseases (NCDs). For instance, having dependable referral pathways from primary care facilities to district clinics to dedicated cancer centres.

The same approach is required for the management of cervical cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer: the establishment of dependable referral pathways from primary care facilities to secondary hospitals to dedicated cancer centres. As a result, breast cancer is referred to as an "index disease," which paves the way for the treatment of other cancers.

What WHO has to say about the rising cases of breast cancer?

The goal of the WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) is to lessen worldwide breast cancer mortality by 2.5% each year. In this manner, it will stop 2.5 million breast cancer deaths worldwide between 2020 and 2040. By 2030 and 2040, 25% and 40% of women under 70 years old would be spared from breast cancer if annual mortality rates around the world were cut by 2.5%.

Health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive breast cancer management are the three pillars of achieving these goals.

More women will seek medical attention when they first suspect breast cancer and before any existing cancer has advanced when they are provided with public health education to enhance their awareness of the breast cancer signs and symptoms and their understanding of the significance of early detection and treatment. This is conceivable even without mammographic screening that is impractical in numerous nations right now.