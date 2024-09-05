'We're not perfect': Anushka Sharma opens up about parenting with Virat

One of the most popular couples in India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been very loved by their fans for their undeniable chemistry and down-to-earth approach to life. The couple spend most of their life in London with their daughter (Vamika) and son (Akaay) away from the limelight despite being globally famous.

Recently, Anushka appeared in a Mumbai event hosted by a food brand she endorsed. During the event, the ‘Sultan’ actress revealed that she and Virat cook food for their kids and try to recreate their family recipes. She admits that sometimes she cheats by calling her mother for the recipes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Anushka's social life has changed a lot after becoming a parent. She also joked that she only hangs out with people who do the same and the number is very low. “People invite us to dinner, and I’m like… you’re probably eating a snack at the time we eat dinner,” Sharma said with a laugh. She also acknowledges the lifestyle shift when that comes after children.

She wants her children to learn from their actions, examples, and not through instructions. She also states that children learn from how we live our lives. She said, "My daughter is very young, and I don’t think I can teach her anything directly. It’s more about how we live our lives. Are we showing gratitude to others in our daily life? That’s what children learn from.”

The actress believes that children follow what they observe. She also says that to learn gratitude, they have to see you being grateful.

Anushka explained that it is essential to let children learn by themselves and gently guide them when necessary. She also mentioned that if children are disrespectful, they are just being kids and you have to show them the way. “Living by example is the only way to ensure they soak in the good things from their environment,” she added.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child Vamika in 2021 and then Akaay in February this year. While speaking at the event she said that there's no pressure to be this perfect parent. "But we’re not perfect, and that’s okay. It’s important to show kids that we are flawed, so they don't grow up with unrealistic expectations," she added.

The actress was last seen in the movie ‘Zero’ along with Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming movie, Chakda Xpress, is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.