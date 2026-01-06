'Jana Nayagan' row: Thalapathy Vijay's final act faces a last-minute twist

The film is expected to have an opening day collection close to — or even above — ₹100 crore, largely because it is being promoted as Vijay’s final movie before he focuses entirely on politics. His nascent political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is expected to make waves in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year. With his last five films collectively grossing around ₹2,000 crore worldwide, Vijay remains one of India’s most bankable stars.

However, Jana Nayagan has hit a major roadblock just days before release, as it has yet to receive a censor certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Madras High Court that the movie will be reviewed again on Wednesday by a new committee. TVK has reportedly alleged that the delay is politically motivated by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Centre.

This uncertainty has affected advance bookings in Tamil Nadu and across India. Certification of the Tamil version is mandatory before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada can be cleared. Box-office tracking website Sacnilk reported that the film has officially breached the ₹50 crore mark in worldwide presales, signalling one of the biggest openings for a Tamil film in recent years. The court is set to hear the case on Wednesday.

“Since the movie is marketed as Vijay’s swan song, it will definitely cross ₹100 crore on Day One, making it his biggest opening yet. The content of the movie will hardly matter to the masses. The Pongal season will also contribute,” said veteran film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

According to Forbes India data from 2025, Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India with a remuneration of ₹300 crore, followed by Vijay (₹130–275 crore), Shah Rukh Khan (₹150–250 crore), and Rajinikanth (₹125–270 crore).

“Jana Nayagan is primarily a regional film. Vijay’s box-office pull outside Tamil Nadu is weak, so while the movie may see a strong opening, it is unlikely to become the biggest Kollywood opener. Currently, Rajinikanth’s Coolie holds that record with a worldwide gross of ₹153 crore,” observed film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

Reports suggest that Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was submitted to the CBFC on December 18. The board reportedly suggested minor changes, which were immediately implemented. The star-studded cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi is also set to release on January 10, both films vying for Pongal box-office glory. “If Parasakthi clicks with audiences, it could pose a challenge for Vijay’s film, especially outside Tamil Nadu, as other festival releases are also competing,” Vijayabalan said. Reports even suggest that the DMK may have influenced the release timing of Parasakthi, making it coincide with Vijay’s film.