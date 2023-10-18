close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

JioCinema to release 'world's first angel investment show', Indian Angels

OTT platform JioCinema is set to release another investment show named 'Indian Angels'. The show will increase competition into a space currently dominated nationwide by hit show Shark Tank India

Indian Angels

Indian Angels. Photo: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Streaming platform Jio Cinema is ready to release 'Indian Angels', which is portrayed as the world's first angel investment show on the OTT platform, according to a media release on October 17.
The inaugural episode is planned to be released later this month, and will be trailed by two episodes streamed on Jio Cinema each week. The show is being launched by Digikore Studios.
The release noted, Indian Angels will provide an exceptional opportunity to the audience to become investors alongside the board of industry leaders.

Who are the investors on 'Indian Angels'?

The show's board of angel investors incorporates:

    • Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho
    • Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co
    • Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam. 
    • Kunal Kishore, Founder and director of Value 360
    • Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
    • Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and director.

Statement issued for the show 'Indian Angels'

"Indian Angels embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment", Abhishek More, founder and CEO of Digikore Studios stated. 
“This innovative endeavour places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratising angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment," JioCinema spokesperson said. 

Beginning of shooting Shark Tank season 3

In related news, the third season of the business reality show and competitor Shark Tank India will also feature a few new sharks. Zomato founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal have likewise joined the board. 
Incorporating the Season 3 judges Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho) as the other primary sharks.

Also Read

National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant

Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

Bigg Boss Day 2: Abhishek, Navid and Mannara nominated for eviction

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer released, fans and netizens get euphoric

Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Murmu

PVR INOX Passport: How to avail PVR INOX Passport subscription?

Bigg Boss 17 Grand premiere: Salman Khan introduces 17 new contestants

The official streaming date of Season 3 is yet to be announced. However, Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will stream on the OTT platform at Sony Liv. 

Topics : Jio Prime Jio network Reliance Group EaseMyTrip Zomato Deepinder Goyal

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon