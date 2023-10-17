Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Murmu

Screen icon Waheeda Rehman on Tuesday became the eighth woman artiste to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, an honour she dedicated to her "dear film industry" and its various departments.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Rehman, 85, during the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The cinema veteran, who received a standing ovation from the A-list gathering as she walked to the stage, spoke about how filmmaking is a collaborative process.

"I feel very honoured and humbled... But whatever I have achieved today, it is because of my dear film industry. Luckily, I got to work with top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, writers, dialogue writers, music directors and musicians," Rehman said in her acceptance speech.

"I got a lot of support, respect and love from them," she said, also crediting the make-up artists, hair and costume designers.

"...Which is why I am sharing this award with all the departments of the film industry. They gave me a lot of respect, support and love from the very beginning. A film is not made by just one person, we need each other," she added.

The five-member jury -- comprising Rehman's close friend and last year's Dadasaheb awardee Asha Parekh, actors Chiranjeevi, Paresh Rawal, Prosenjit Chatterjee and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur -- selected Rehman for the prestigious honour.

Rehman made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru Dutt's 1956 film "CID" and went on to build a stellar career of over five decades, including classics "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz ke Phool" and "Chaudhvin Ka Chand", "Guide" as well as later hits such as "Kabhi Kabhie" and "Khamoshi".

The announcement of the Dadasaheb Phalke honour coincided with the birth centenary of her "Guide" and "CID" co-star Dev Anand on September 26, 2023.

Rehman, who forayed in cinema with the 1955 Telugu films "Rojulu Maraayi" and "Jayasimha", has worked in more than 90 films across languages.

In the 2000s, she appeared in "Om Jai Jagdish", "Rang De Basanti", "Delhi-6" and "The Song of Scorpions". Her last film was the 2021 sports drama "Skater Girl".

She received a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in "Reshma aur Shera". She has already been honoured with a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Also Read 69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry named best film; check full list here Best web series award added to Int'l Film Festival of India: Anurag Thakur BET Awards 2023: Everything you need to know about awards, performances Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs India sets up inter-ministerial group for climate negotiations strategy Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to Isro Kharge trying to do damage control ahead of Rajasthan polls, claims BJP It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

Film actor-producer Devika Rani was the first Dadasaheb Phalke awardee. Other female artists to have received the honour are Sulochana, Kanan Devi, Durga Khote,



Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Asha Parekh.