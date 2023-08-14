Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.46%)
65021.61 -301.04
Nifty (-0.61%)
19308.85 -119.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.71%)
37565.75 -270.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.75%)
5320.40 -40.10
Nifty Bank (-0.71%)
43884.00 -315.10
Heatmap

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: Elvish Yadav who has received 800,99,975 votes is getting close competition from Abhishek Malhan, who got 600,98,365 votes. Watch the finale on the Jio Cinema app today at 9 pm

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is about to come to an end, and people have already started predicting their winners. Season 2 began on June 17, 2023, and the finale will take place today, August 14, 2023.

The show is accessible on Jio Cinema. This year, viewers were also watching the live telecast 24/7.

Based on the performances and votes received, a single winner will be selected from among the several competitors competing to win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale.

Salman Khan has been hosting the Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Among all participants, Elvish Yadav is the most talked about contestant, as many celebrities called him their favourite, including Alia Bhatt.

The show was very entertaining for the fans from the very beginning. The show also faced some challenges when Bigg Boss eliminated Puneet Superstar, and the rating of the movie also fell. The wildcard entry of Elvish Yadav gives new life to the show. 

It’s noteworthy to mention that the host of the show, Salman Khan, had also shouted at Elvish Yadav for his derogatory comments about Bebika Dhurve. Elvish mother was also connected with the show via video call, which left the YouTuber emotional. Elvish has since played sensibly and is currently leading the race.

Also Read

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Mumbai Police issue LOC against Indian in UK for threatening Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' collects Rs 25.56 crore in 2 days

CBFC certification dipped to 8,299 in Covid year: Parliamentary panel

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's movie gets lukewarm response

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie may shatter several records

Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: Predicted winner

Elvish Yadav is leading the race for Bigg Boss OTT 2, and he entered at home via wild card entry. According to the Hindustan Times report, Elvish Yadav is leading the winning race with 48 per cent of the votes in his favour, followed up by Abhishek Malhan with 32 per cent votes.

Manisha Rani received 15 per cent votes, Bebika Dhurve stands in the fourth spot with 10 per cent votes, while Pooja Bhatt is in the last position with 5 per cent votes in her favour.

Who is the chief guest of Bigg Boss season 2?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will grace the Bigg Boss season 2 finale on August 14, 2023, to promote their upcoming movie, Jawan. They will also interact with the participants. Fans are excited to watch SRK on the show.

Which participant received the maximum number of votes?

Hindustan Times report added that Elvish Yadav got 800,99,975 votes, getting close competition from Abhishek Malhan, who got 600,98,365 votes. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve each received 13,23,830 and 77,201 votes, respectively. Pooja Bhatt, actor-filmmaker, received 32,500 votes only.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale?

The live streaming of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale can be seen on the Jio Cinema app today at 9 pm IST.

What is the prize money of the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner?

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will receive Rs 25 lakh.

Who were the participants of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Here are the names of Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants:
  • Elvish Yadav
  • Abhishek Malhan
  • Manisha Rani
  • Bebika Dhurve
  • Pooja Bhatt
  • Aashika Bhatia
  • Puneet Superstar
  • Jiya Shankar
  • Falaq Naaz
  • Aaliya Siddiqui
  • Akanksha Puri
  • Palak Purswani
  • Jad Hadid
  • Avinash Sachdev
  • Cyrus Broacha

Who are the finalists for Bigg Boss OTT season 2?

Here's the list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists:
  • Elvish Yadav
  • Abhishek Malhan
  • Pooja Bhatt
  • Bebika Dhurve
  • Manisha Rani

Topics : Bigg Boss Salman Khan OTT users OTT Entertainment

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg vs Elon MuskChatGPTAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon