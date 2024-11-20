Business Standard
Live-action teaser trailer of How to Train Your Dragon is out, watch here

The live action teaser of the much-awaited 'How to Train Your Dragon' is released showing Toothless, Hiccup in live action. The movie is scheduled to release on June 13, 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

The teaser trailer for Universal Pictures’ live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has landed, offering fans their first glimpse into the visually stunning world of Berk.
 
Based on the popular DreamWorks Animation trilogy that was released from 2010 to 2019, the new version stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid. The much-awaited movie is scheduled to hit theatres across the world on June 13, 2025.

The teaser of the movie shows a recreation of Hiccup's initial meeting with Toothless and shows a glimpse of other characters. The story revolves around how the unexpected friendship between Hiccup and Toothless reveals the dragon's actual nature, shaking the pillars of Viking society. Hiccup battles with dragons along with ambitious Astrid and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber by his side.
 
 
The official logline of the movie states, “As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader."

About How to Train Your Dragon

The movie is co-directed by Dean DeBlois along with the co-director Chris Sanders who is returning as a writer and director ensuring faithful recreation of the original. Producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel helped the movie to become a reality.
 
The animated movie has been a commercial success and earned four Academy Award nominations earning over $1.6 billion across the world.  The animated movie had two sequels; How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
 
The movie features Mason Thames, Gerard Butler, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, and Julian Dennison in pivotal roles.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

