The Sabarmati Report box office collection Day 4: Vikrant's movie sees dip

Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report observed a dip on the first Monday. The movie was released in theatres on November 15, 2024

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report garnered attention from fans and critics alike. The movie was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared a post on Sunday stating that "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"
 
After PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted about ‘The Sabarmati Report’. While praising the movie, he wrote, “The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight.”
 
The movie had a decent performance at the box office so far and has collected Rs 7.45 crore (net) in India. From the audience's point of view, it has received a lukewarm response. 
 

The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 4

The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 7.45 crore after four days of its release. The movie started at Rs 1.25 crore on the first day, improving gradually to Rs 2.1 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore (highest single-day collection) on Sunday. It witnessed a significant dip on Monday and minted only Rs 1.1 crore. 
 
The number might go further down on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. 
 
Vikrant Massey's last movie '12th Fail' also showed similar stats in the opening week and later the word-of-mouth marketing helped it to sustain itself at the theatres and emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. The Sabarmati Report is also showing similar growth and would be interesting to see where it finishes after being praised by PM Modi and Home Minister Shah.

The Sabarmati Report release date

Dheeraj Sarna directed 'The Sabarmati Report' which talks about the Godhra train burning incident that led to widespread unrest in Gujarat was released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

The Sabarmati Report OTT release date

The digital rights of Ekta Kapoor's movie have been acquired by Zee5. According to reports, the political thriller drama movie might be released on OTT platform Zee5 in late December or early January. The official update on The Sabarmati Report's OTT release date is yet to come.

The Sabarmati Report cast

Apart from Vikrant Massey, the movie also features Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, Barkha Singh (Cameo appearance), Sundip Ved, Digvijay Purohit, Hella Stichlmair, Nazneen Patni and many more in pivotal roles.

The Sabarmati Report story

The Sabarmati Report movie is based on the Godhra incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002. Vikrant Massey's movie takes the audience to discuss the less-discussed incident that changed the socio-cultural fabric of India. This has an impact on countless people. 

Watch the trailer here:

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

