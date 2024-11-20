Business Standard
AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce divorce after 29 years of marriage

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce divorce after 29 years of marriage

AR Rahman shared a post on X announcing his divorce from his wife Saira Banu. The couple got married on March 12, 1995

AR Rahman

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are separating after 29 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on March 12, 1995.
 
AR Rahman shared a heartbreaking post on X (formerly known as Twitter) sharing information about his divorce.
 
In his post on X Rahman expressed that he was expecting a 'grand thirty'. His post reads, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup"
 
 

Why are AR Rahman and Saira Banu separating?

As soon as the news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu broke, their fans became curious to know what ended their 29-year-long bond. Saira Banu's lawyer Vandana Shah shared a post on her Instagram account citing the reason behind the separation. According to the post shared by India Today, the reason behind the divorce was significant emotional challenges in their relationship. The differences and struggles “have been elevated to a level that they believe is irreparable now.” 
 
The official statement from Saira Banu's lawyer reads, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life”.

Watch the post here:

Why do celebrity marriages break down?

Celebrity lawyer Vandana Shah recently appeared in a podcast where she shared her thoughts on the cause of breakdowns in celebrity marriages. According to Shah, boredom is the reason behind separation among celebrities. Shah believed that they move from one marriage to another because of boredom, this happens especially in Bollywood and super-rich families. She has not observed this in other marriages.
 
She also revealed that outsiders' interference leads to further enhanced challenges in celebrity marriages.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

