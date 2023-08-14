Confirmation

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 3. Sunny Deol said he is very, very happy, and that such hits are needed to keep the film industry on its feet

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable, and the movie keeps pulling in enthusiastic crowds on every passing day. Gadar 2 did extremely well on its first weekend and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on day 3, Sunday.

The movie marked the highest one-day earning on day 3, earning Rs 52 crore. On Day 1 of its release, the movie earned Rs 40 crore and then Rs 43 crore on Day 2, Saturday. This helped it to cross Rs 100-crore mark in just three days of its release.

Gadar 2 Box office collection: Movie crosses Rs 100 crore mark

After collecting Rs 52 crore on Day 3, the Gadar 2 weekend collections stand at Rs 135 crore. The movie is expected to remain steady on Monday and will jump again on Tuesday, which is a national holiday marking India's 76th Independence Day. The holiday will help the movie cross the Rs 200 crore mark easily.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' earns Rs 135 cr at box office during opening weekend

Box Office Days Gadar 2 Box Office Collection in Crores
Gadar 2 Box Office Day 1 Rs. 40.10 crore
Gadar 2 Box Office Day 3 Rs. 42.08 crore
Gadar 2 Box Office Day 3 Rs. 52 crore
Gadar 2 Box Office Total Collection Rs 135.18 crore

Despite the release of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 parallelly, Gadar 2 has become Sunny Deol's highest-grossing movie in his 40-year career. The Gadar actor started his career with Betaab (1983), and Gadar (2001) was his highest-earning movie before Gadar 2.

After the success of Gadar 2's box office performance, the actor Sunny Deol said he’s “indeed very happy.” According to Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol said “I am amazed and very, very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet.”

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 are reprising their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena from the blockbuster Gadar movie that was released in 2001. The Gadar 2 movie is produced by Zee Studios and it also features Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

The current movie is set in 1971, and this time Sunny Deol crosses the border to rescue his son from the Pakistan Army. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma.

Topics : Sunny Deol Entertainment movies Hindi movies

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

