Popular talk show Koffee with Karan set to return in 2025, Johar confirms

Karan Johar confirms that he is returning with his popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. It is one of India's most popular talk shows, which has become synonymous with celebrity gossip, fun, and even drama, now set to return in 2025.

Recently, Karan Johar appeared in an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, where he was asked about his plans to return with the upcoming season.

In response to the question, Karan stated that he intended to take a year off and return in 2025. He also mentioned that he wanted to return with a revised syntax as he had faced several criticisms in the previous season, which he described as the most 'boring rapid fire.'

“I was like, ‘why am I even doing this?’ You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it. Now, I am like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness,” the filmmaker added.

In that conversation, he mentioned that celebrities are not as honest as they used to be on the Koffee couch. According to him, if celebrities give honest answers, there are chances of him facing flak.

He also gave an example of Mahesh Bhatt and jokingly said, “With the way Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers. But I think I would get into trouble. Like, you called him, and you got these answers. Why didn't you edit?”

About Koffee With Karan

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and the first guests of the show were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple has spilled the beans about their marriage and dating, however, they were trolled massively on social media for their dating choices. After Ranveer and Deepika, the show had an interesting lineup of guests like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.