Karan Johar announces 'Dhadak 2' with Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Back in 2018, Karan Johar and Dharma presented 'Dhadak' with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, which also marked their debut film. The filmmaker is set to release a spiritual sequel of the movie with Bollywood actors Triptii Dimri and Ishaan Khatter, almost after five years.

On Monday, May 27, Johar took to his Instagram handle to share the big news and said, ‘यह कहानी है थोड़ी अलग क्यूंकि एक था राजा, एक थी रानी – जात अलग थी…ख़तम कहानी, Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.’

Siddhant and Triptii starring in Dhadak 2

Karan posted a motion poster to Instagram on Monday, including Siddhant and Triptii Dimri. The movie, which is directed by Shazia Iqbal, will release in theatres on November 22, 2024. In the post, Siddhant and Triptii's characters are seen holding one another.





Siddhant said in a voiceover, "Jo sapna tum dekh rahi ho Vidhi usme mere liye koi jagah nahi hai (The dream that you have Vidhi, there is no place for me in it)." Triptii replies, “Toh phir yeh bhi bata do Neelesh ki in feelings ka kya karun (Then let me know Neelesh, what should I do with my feelings)?”

Karan Johar and Siddhant shared posts of ‘Dhadak 2’

Karan while sharing the post wrote in Hindi, “Yeh kahani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi rani, jaat alag thi, khatam kahani (This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen - their castes were different… end of story). Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi sharing the motion poster said, “Ek raja, ek rani, ek kahaani, do dhadkane (One king, one queen, one story--two heartbeats).” “The film explores barriers of class and status stitched in the minds of societies, underscoring a narrative of love that can never be fulfilled. Or can it?”

About the film: Dhadak 2

Produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film is directed by Shazia Iqbal and will release on November 22, 2024. Dhadak 2 delves into the intricacies of class and status stitched in the minds of societies, underscoring the narrative of love that can never be fulfilled.

This is a sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak, which was a romantic drama movie, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer.

Dhadak was a remake of the 2016 Marathi film 'Sairat' by Nagraj Manjule. Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Shridhar Watsar, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar.