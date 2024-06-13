Karan Johar files lawsuit against film 'Shaadi ke Director Karan aur Johar'

Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against the makers of the Hindi film ‘Shaadi ke Director Karan aur Johar’ for using his name in the movie’s title without his permission.

The legal action was initiated through DSK Legal against the film’s producers, IndiaPride Advisory Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Singh, and writer-director Bablu Singh.

Johar’s lawsuit sought a permanent injunction and a restraining order to prevent the defendants from using his name in the movie’s title. The case was mentioned before Justice R I Chagla on Wednesday, with the court agreeing to hear the plea for urgent relief on Thursday. The film is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024.

The Hindi film is a drama that follows two "eccentric" wedding planner by the name of Karan and Johar, as they manage the chaos of organising "extravagant" weddings.

The 52-year-old director has stated in his plea that he has no connection with the film or its creators and asserted that the use of his name was unauthorised.

Johar argued that the title of the movie directly referenced his name, infringing on his personality rights and right to privacy. Furthermore, he claimed that the film’s makers were trying got capitalise on his well-established brand name and reputation without his consent.

Johar petitioned in his lawsuit that the unauthorised use of his name is damaging his goodwill and reputation. He pointed out that the film’s title and promotional materials, including trailers and posters, which have been widely disseminated through public venues and social media, had already caused significant damage to his public image.

He expressed concern that the release of the film with the disputed title would further damage the reputation he has painstakingly built over the years.

In response to these concerns, Johar has called for a permanent injunction against the film’s release under its current title. He is represented in court by DSK Legal partners Parag Khandhar and Chandrima Mitra, along with associates Pranita Saboo and Anaheeta Verma.

Justice Chagla’s decision to hear the plea on Thursday will determine whether the film can proceed with its planned release on June 14. The outcome of this case could set a significant precedent regarding the unauthorised use of personal names and brand identities in the Indian film industry.

Karan Johar's net worth was estimated at Rs 1,740 crore in 2024, according to GQ India.

