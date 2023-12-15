Sensex (    %)
                        
Rana Daggubati's first look of 'Rakshasa Raja' is out on his 39th b'day

On Rana Daggubati's birthday, the first look for his upcoming film Rakshasa Raja was released. The actor and the film's director, Teja, worked together on the project

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati's Rakshasa Raja

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 39th birthday in a grand way. As the celebrated South Indian actor turns one year older today, he is getting ready to wow his fans once more with a new movie. On Instagram and X (Twitter), the actor announced his next project, dubbed Rakshasa Raja, on December 14. Rana also unveiled the film's first look alongside the announcement of the movie. The film marks the first time director Teja and actor Rana Daggubati have worked together.
Taking to Instagram, Rana shared the first poster of the film, highlighting the actor holding an enormous weapon on one shoulder with bullets hanging off the other. Rana is depicted in the poster with a cigar in his mouth and was designed in a retro style. The Vibhoothi, Tilak, and gold finger rings that Rana wore caught the attention of internet users. Fans' enthusiasm for the film has skyrocketed as a result of the fierce poster.
Rakshasa Raja’s poster: Fans’ Reaction

Fans gave the poster mixed reviews when it went online. While some individuals disapproved of the poster's design and appearance, others expressed enthusiasm for Rana and Teja's collaboration.
One user said, “Worst poster design ever in your movies,” while another wrote, “Rana Garu and Teja Garu combo back with Rakshasa Raja.”

Rakshasa Raja: Cast and Crew

The movie's cast has not yet been announced, but Rana's role has been confirmed. It is anticipated that the movie's cast and other information will soon be made public following the release of the first look.
The poster for "Rakshasa Raja" has people anticipating that the movie will captivate its audience because it promises a stunning visual spectacle, an intriguing story, and outstanding performances.
Teja and Rana Daggubati have previously collaborated on the 2017 film Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa in lead roles in addition to Daggubati.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

