Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir's movie close to 800 crore mark

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal movie is roaring at the box office. Although the movie has observed a decline at the box office, the movie has already made a formidable impact with its record-breaking run. The impact of Animal could be understood with its first-week net collection, which is Rs 337.58 crore in India.

Sandeep Reddy, who directed the movie and is known for his work in Kapir Singh and Arjun Reddy, showed his more aggressive directorial side with Animal.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has collected Rs 3.36 crore in India on Thursday, and might earn more by the end of the day.

The movie so far has collected Rs 468.09 crore net in India, and it can go much higher and break some other milestones. Animal aspired to collect around 63.8 crore net in India becoming the second-highest opening-day collection Hindi movie after Jawan.

This is Ranbir's highest-grossing movie ever as the movie has minted around Rs 772 crore worldwide and is eyeing to break more box office records in the coming days.

The movie observed a decline in its growth after the second Sunday, and it earned 13.85 crore on Day 11, followed by Rs 12.72 crore and 10.25 crore on days 12 and 13, respectively.

About Animal movie

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also co-wrote the movie along with Pranay Reddy Vanga and Saurabh Gupta. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani produced the movie under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore. This is one of the highest-growing movies of 2023, the 9th highest-grossing Indian film and it has received an A rating.