Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki advance booking will begin on Saturday. This is the first collaboration of SRK and Raj Kumar Hirani, and the movie is releasing on December 21, 2023

Dunki

Dunki

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is ready with another most anticipated movie, Dunki. If 2023 belongs to any actor in Bollywood, then that person is Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered back-to-back record-shattering movies this year.

The actor is again ready with another movie, which is the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani. Raj Kumar Hirani is known for directing some of the blockbuster movies, like Munna Bhai, Sanju, 3 Idiots, and PK. This time, Rajkumar Hirani is bringing Dunki to the audience with Shah Rukh Khan.
Dunki Movie plot

Dunki is based on a story of five friends sharing aspirations to go to London for a better life. They take measures like learning English and sharing their culture and finally decide to try a backdoor entry called Dunki. During their journey, they encounter several challenges and life-changing experiences. 

Dunki Movie cast

Here's the cast of the Dunki movie:
  • Shah Rukh Khan
  • Taapsee Pannu 
  • Vicky Kaushal
  • Boman Irani
  • Vikram Kochhar
  • Anil Grover
  • Jyoti Subhash

What is the release date of Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Dunki?

Dunki's movie is all set to hit theatres on December 21, 2023.

What was the budget of the movie?

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 120 crore, including marketing costs. 

Dunki OTT rights

Dunki movie has already sold its OTT rights to Jio Cinema at Rs 155 crore. According to Wikipedia, team Dunki has sold its international non-theatrical rights for Rs 230 crore.

Dunki advance booking

According to Pinkvilla, the pre-sales of the Dunki movie are starting from December 16, 2023. While some booking portals may start with partial booking from Friday, December 15, 2023, and full-scale booking to start from Saturday.

However, the overseas advance booking has already started with a positive review of the movie. Reportedly, the movie is expected to release at USD 2.50 million or even higher globally worldwide. It has the potential to exceed USD 3 million. If everything goes in favour, the movie can collect over USD 15 million over the weekend.

Dunki Vs Salaar

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is going to clash with Prabash's Salaar which is going to be released a day after Dunki. According to trade analyst Girish Wankhede, Dunki is going to have more screen space and a better collection as compared to Salaar. He thinks that this year belongs to SRK, and he is all set to score a hat trick as the Jawan actor is in good shape and form.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

