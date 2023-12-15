Sensex (0.64%)
70964.13 + 449.93
Nifty (0.69%)
21329.80 + 147.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.54%)
6917.70 + 37.25
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
45595.45 + 61.15
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47725.95 -6.35
Heatmap

Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi with daughter Suhana ahead of Dunki release

After Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan visited Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to offer prayers before the release of his movie. Apart with daughter Suhana, his manager Pooja Dadlani also visited the temple

Dunki

Dunki

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana went to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, just a few days after visiting the Hindu temple of Vaishno Devi in Jammu. Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager, was with the father and daughter duo on Thursday as they prayed at the temple ahead of the release of 'Dunki'. 
Suhana Khan and Pooja were seen walking ahead in the video. Suhana wore a traditional green outfit to the temple visit. Shah Rukh was spotted wearing a jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt. Additionally, the actor wore glasses and a cap. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shah Rukh's on visiting Vaishno Devi Temple 

A week before the release of his comedy-drama Dunki, Shah Rukh visited the temple. He had recently been to Jammu's Vaishno Devi Temple. On Tuesday, a number of videos and photos of the actor walking with the pilgrims amid security appeared on social media. Already, he visited the temple before the arrival of Pathaan in January and, furthermore, before the release of Jawan.

Shah Rukh on greeting fans

Shah Rukh waved to his fans, folded his hands, and blew a kiss to them before entering the gate. He smiled, shook hands, and then greeted a person as he entered the gate. He likewise addressed a couple of individuals as he walked ahead to the temple.

Dunki: About the movie

Dunki is all set to release in theatres on December 21. It additionally features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan are the producers of the JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production Dunki. 
Dunki, which was written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, is a heartwarming tale about four friends' efforts to reach foreign shores. It shows the difficult but life-changing journey they are about to take to realise their dreams. Dunki is a love and friendship story based on real-life experiences that connects these very different stories and offers hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Dunki trailer out: SRK-Hirani's comedy-drama all set to entertain audience

Ahead of Dunki movie release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir's movie close to 800 crore mark

Latest OTT releases this week: Here are 5 movies, series to watch this week

Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for 4th year in a row

Shah Rukh Khan tops UK's list of top 50 Asian celebrities in the world

'Dune: Part 2': Release date, trailer & all we know about the sequel so far



Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Shirdi temple Suhana Khan Entertainment Today News

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon