Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi with daughter Suhana ahead of Dunki release

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana went to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, just a few days after visiting the Hindu temple of Vaishno Devi in Jammu. Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager, was with the father and daughter duo on Thursday as they prayed at the temple ahead of the release of 'Dunki'.

Suhana Khan and Pooja were seen walking ahead in the video. Suhana wore a traditional green outfit to the temple visit. Shah Rukh was spotted wearing a jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt. Additionally, the actor wore glasses and a cap.

Shah Rukh's on visiting Vaishno Devi Temple





Also Read: Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method? A week before the release of his comedy-drama Dunki , Shah Rukh visited the temple. He had recently been to Jammu's Vaishno Devi Temple. On Tuesday, a number of videos and photos of the actor walking with the pilgrims amid security appeared on social media. Already, he visited the temple before the arrival of Pathaan in January and, furthermore, before the release of Jawan.

Shah Rukh on greeting fans

Shah Rukh waved to his fans, folded his hands, and blew a kiss to them before entering the gate. He smiled, shook hands, and then greeted a person as he entered the gate. He likewise addressed a couple of individuals as he walked ahead to the temple.

Dunki: About the movie

Dunki is all set to release in theatres on December 21. It additionally features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan are the producers of the JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production Dunki.

Dunki, which was written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, is a heartwarming tale about four friends' efforts to reach foreign shores. It shows the difficult but life-changing journey they are about to take to realise their dreams. Dunki is a love and friendship story based on real-life experiences that connects these very different stories and offers hilarious and heartbreaking answers.