Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Rapper Travis Scott to debut in India with 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Rapper Travis Scott to debut in India with 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

As part of the 'Circus Maximus World Tour', American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott will make his India debut on October 18, 2025, in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

American Rapper Travis Scott

American Rapper Travis Scott

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travis Scott, an American rapper and singer-songwriter, has revealed that he will be visiting India for the first time in October this year. As part of his 'Circus Maximus World Tour', the multi-award-winning rapper will play in Delhi on October 18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. 
 
With Scott's trademark psychedelic sounds and breathtaking stage displays, this performance promises to be an immersive experience that goes beyond just music. BookMyShow Live, BookMyShow’s live entertainment experiential division, is presenting the India tour in association with Live Nation. More details about the ticket is yet to come soon. 

Travis Scott to perform in India: The announcement post 

The exciting news of Travis Scott's next 'Circus Maximus Stadium Tour', which will take place across major cities in Asia and Africa, including Joburg in Africa, Delhi in India, Seoul in Korea, Sanya and Hainan in China, and Tokyo in Japan, was just shared on his official Instagram account. He wrote the post as, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."
 
 
Travis posted a poster on Instagram today, March 25, announcing his 'Circus Maximus Tour 25', a future Asia tour that would take him to China, Japan, South Korea, Africa, and India. He wrote, “Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something (sic).”
 
A source added, “Travis would be performing for over 50,000 music lovers in Delhi. His set would include some of his chart-topping hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest In The Room and Fein, among others. 

Also Read

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

CAS concert Bengaluru canceled

CAS Bengaluru concert canceled: How to get your refund? Details inside

Coldplay

Coldplay India concert: Chris Martin celebrates R-Day, sings Vande Mataram

Coldplay music concert

Chris Martin 'apologies for colonialism' at Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to late former PM Manmohan Singh

 

 

All about American-Rapper Travis Scott’s concert 

With the tour's launch, Indian fans can expect a fantastic night of music and excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see their beloved musician set the stage on fire with his spectacular performance. Below are the list of his concerts of the various countries: 
 
1. October 11 – Johannesburg, South Africa
 
2. October 18 – Delhi, India
 
3. October 25 – Seoul, South Korea
 
4. November 1 – Sanya, Hainan, China
 
5. November 8 – Tokyo, Japan.

Travis Scott in India: Fans reactions 

Fans and followers of the musician have poured their excitement into his comment sections. While one Instagram user commented, "DELHI?! DELHI!!!! DELHIIII OMFG," the other wrote, "We got FEIN in India before GTA 6." While few expressed their disappointment for him not performing in Mumbai, as they wrote, "Mumbai bhool gaya kya bhai?" white another commented, "Earthquake soon in Delhi."

More about American Rapper Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott is a well-known hip-hop artist who specialises in lo-fi music. He has over 100 charting tracks and five No. 1 successes on the Billboard Hot 100. Scott has won awards including the Latin Grammy and the Billboard Music Award and has been nominated for 10 Grammys. He is praised for his energetic live performances and catchy song tracks, and is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his time.
 

 

More From This Section

Emraan Hashmi confirms Awarapan 2 release date, movie to release next year

Emraan Hashmi confirms Awarapan 2 release date, movie to release next year

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'

'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out

Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser out: Akshay Kumar brings Jallianwala Bagh to life

Stephen Graham's show 'Adolescence'

Stephen Graham surprised as Adolescence strikes 'a nerve' in India

Disney's Snow White

Snow White hits theatres today amid controversy and cultural debates

Topics : Music festival Music fans Hollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon