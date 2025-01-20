Business Standard

Chris Martin 'apologies for colonialism' at Coldplay concert in Mumbai

During the Coldplay Mumbai concert, lead singer Chris Martin won the hearts of his fans when he spoke about the pre-independent history and apologised for the British rule in India

Coldplay music concert

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

With a thrilling performance in Mumbai on Saturday, on Jan 18, 2025, Coldplay began their much awaited India tour, enthralling millions of fans as the band sincerely tried to engage the local crowd. Lead singer Chris Martin thanked the crowd for bringing the British band to DY Patil Stadium during their performance.  
 
He acknowledged the two countries' pre-independence history in a touching moment by declaring, "Thank you for welcoming us even though we are from Britain. Thanks for forgiving us for everything the Britishers did." The crowd cheered in response to Martin's thoughtful gesture.

Chris Martin in Mumbai Coldplay concert 

Chris Martin thanked the crowd in Hindi in another widely viral video. Fans were thrilled when he said "Shukriya," which means "thank you," after one of the songs. The most surprising part was when Chris, reading the placards carried by one of the fans, uttered the words "Jai Shri Ram" after he spotted the slogan on one of the signs. Members of the audience cheered this spontaneous move. He went so far as to ask what the phrase meant.  ALSO READ: Disney+ Hotstar partners with Coldplay; to live stream Ahmedabad concert
 

About Coldplay Mumbai concert 2025

The British band will perform again at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host a 4th performance on January 25 and another on January 26. Coldplay had previously played in the country in 2016 Mumbai's Global Citizen Festival. 
 
The lead singer, Chris is joined by guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey in the British rock group. Among their greatest songs, Coldplay performed "Paradise," "Viva La Vida," "Adventure of a Lifetime," and "Yellow." When Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson traveled to India, they stopped at temples in Mumbai.
 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

