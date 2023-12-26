RGV lashes out at Naidu, and others for protesting outside office

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Monday slammed the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and TDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Nara Lokesh Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan for a protest outside his office in Hyderabad in relation to his upcoming political potboiler, 'Vyooham'.

This comes after a controversy over his recent film, Vyooham, which sheds light on the political issues of Andhra Pradesh. Taking to X (Twitter), Varma shared a glimpse in which few protesters have been found burning an effigy outside the 'Sarkar' director's office.

RGV lashes at TDP for his film ‘Vyooham’: Insights

A few people reportedly staged a protest against the movie "Vyooham" and burned the statue of director Ram Gopal Varma outside his Hyderabad office. Naidu, Lokesh Nara, and Pawan Kalyan have yet to comment on his latest film, which caused a new controversy. They additionally raised slogans against the director. Vyooham is a political drama created by Dasari Kiran Kumar.



Hey @ncbn @naralokesh and @PawanKalyan , here are your DOGS BARKING outside my office and they RAN OFF when the COPS came pic.twitter.com/mOV4uM76IA December 25, 2023

The film is about the conditions surrounding the passing of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. It stars Manasa Radhakrishnan, Ajmal Ameer, and Surabhi Prabhavathi.

Chandrababu Naidu's Son vs Ram Gopal Varma: Vyooham

Nara Lokesh, the son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, has moved a petition in the Telangana High Court over alleged efforts to spoil the image of his father against Ram Gopal Varma's film, Vyooham.

In the appeal, Mr Lokesh mentioned the high court to drop the censor certificate of the crime-thriller movie about a cop's work in the midst of a web of conspiracies, and claimed the film "misrepresented" Mr Naidu to make him "unpopular".

About the film: Vyooham

Ram Gopal Varma-directed political drama Vyooham projects Ajmal Ameer, Manasa Radhakrishnan in the lead roles. Dasari Kiran is the producer of the movie.

An individual from the censor board declined to certify the film "Vyooham" after getting a letter from Nara Lokesh, encouraging authorities not to grant a censor certificate for Ram Gopal Varma's movie. Initially scheduled for release on November 10th, 2023, the film faced a delay because of the censor certificate debate. Finally, Ram Gopal Varma got the censor certificate and the film is good to go to theatres on December 29th, 2023.