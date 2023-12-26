Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki is doing spectacular business at the box office. The movie so far has minted over Rs 200 crore across the world

Dunki

Dunki

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited movie, Dunki, has been released in theatres and since then, it has been doing spectacular business at the box office. This is SRK's third movie this year after Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki collected Rs 29.2 crore on its opening day, which is lower than his previous movies Pathaan (55 crore) and Dunki (65 crore).

However, Dunki didn't perform like SRK’s previous movies. But the movie is still performing well, getting good reviews from the audience. Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dunki box office collection Day 6

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint around 20-22 crore on Tuesday. The net collection of Dunki in India stands at Rs 128.13 crore and the total worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

The movie collected Rs 22.5 crore (rough data) on Monday, the net collection declined by 26.71 per cent as compared to Sunday. On Sunday, the movie collected Rs 30.7 crore on Day 4, 25.61 crore on Day 3 and 20.12 crore on Day 1.

The key reason behind the drop in the movie collection is Prabhas starrer Salaar movie which was released a day after Dunki. Salaar is giving tough competition to SRK's movie.

ALSO READ: With BO collections over Rs 11,000 cr, Bollywood back with a bang in 2023

The Raj Kumar Hirani directorial collected Rs 206 crore till Day 4 which also includes Rs 79 crore overseas. The numbers shared by Red Chillies Entertainment are quite different, as per Gauri Khan's Bollywood production company, the movie has collected Rs 211.13 crore worldwide after four days.

Dunki is expected to collect Rs 250 crore after five days and soon this will enter the club of top-grossers in 2023. If the movie manages to breach the Rs 250 crore mark, this will beat OMG 2 (Rs 221.75), Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (Rs 223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Then the movie will remain behind The Kerala Story which collected Rs 302 crore.

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy drama movie released in theatres on December 21, 2023. The movie tells the story of an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. The movie is directed by renowned director, Rajkumar Hirani and it is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Also Read

Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Dunki Day 1 box office collection: SRK movie expected to perform well

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Dunki movie advance bookings reach Rs 7cr so far, expected to earn more

With BO collections over Rs 11,000 cr, Bollywood back with a bang in 2023

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas to outcompete SRK's Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan: The Return of the King

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: SRK has its lowest opening in 2023

96th Oscars 2024: Shortlists announced for 10 categories, Barbie dominates


Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Indian Box Office Box office Hindi movies Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon