Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OTT releases this week: Vikrant's 12th Fail, Tiger 3 and many more

It's the ideal time for your weekly update on the latest OTT releases. There's a lot of hot content to stream on OTT this week, going from Margot Robbie's Barbie to Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Murmur Kah

OTT Releases this Week

OTT Releases this Week

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It's the ideal time for your weekly update of the recent OTT releases and the following seven days have the ideal mix of films and TV programs to watch to satisfy all your bingeing requirements.
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav star in Kho Gaye Murmur Kahan, a transitioning drama set in Mumbai; Vikrant Massey's 12th fail is heading for your screens; an era of Money Heist with an all-new side project series named Berlin; A brand-new show called Pokémon Concierge brings the world of stop-motion animation and Pokémon together. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Top 5 OTT Releases this week in December 2023

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (December 26)
This transitioning show centres around the lives of Ahana (Ananya Panday), Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three dear friends in their twenties exploring the complications of life in the period of social media. The plot digs into the balance between reality, desire and heartbreak in the hustling of Mumbai.
 
2. A Very Good Girl (December 27)

A Very Good Girl narratives the journey of Philo, a refined and determined socialite. She has a deep vendetta against Molly, a powerful business magnate, because she caused Philo to go through a difficult time in his life. 
As the socialite sets out on this way of retaliation, she experiences an unanticipated situation: the acknowledgment that she may be the principal antagonist in her own story.

3. Little Dixie (December 28)

Set against a background of political and criminal interest, the film recounts the narrative of Doc Alexander, a former special forces operative depicted by Frank Grillo. The plot focuses on a failed agreement between a deceptive governor and a heartless narcotics boss. Made up for turmoil, Doc's principal objective is to protect his girl, warmly named Little Dixie. 
This story is bound with incredible action sequences and moral intricacies, featuring Doc's treacherous way to safeguard the blamelessness typified by his kid.

4. 12th Fail (December 29)

12th Fail is a biographical drama film based on the novel by the same name by Anurag Pathak. This film roams around the convincing real story of Manoj Kumar Sharma (depicted by Vikrant Massey) who hails from the Chambal area of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

Feminist, satirical and 'pink': Inside Greta Gerwig's world of Barbie

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is all set to release on July 21, details inside

Dry powder decoded: What it means to investors and the financial ecosystem

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Salaar box office collection Day 5: Prabhas movie to cross 400 cr worldwide

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark

With BO collections over Rs 11,000 cr, Bollywood back with a bang in 2023

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas to outcompete SRK's Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan: The Return of the King

But confronting an initial difficulty in failing his Class 12 exams, Sharma's momentous journey drove him to accomplish the renowned place of an IPS official. The account investigates his experiences, featuring his battles, tireless efforts and accomplishments within the context of India's demanding civil service exam system.

5. Berlin (December 29)

Berlin, a derivative series from the acclaimed Money Heist, centers around the early years of the fascinating nominal character depicted by Pedro Alonso. This prequel investigates Berlin's life during his heyday, providing insight into his complicated persona.
The series follows his administration in executing many noteworthy heists all through Europe, including a refined plan to obtain gems esteemed at 44 million euros in Paris. The account intertwines action, suspense and sensational complexities, featuring the skill and particular foundations of Berlin's carefully chosen group of capable criminals. 

Topics : OTT users OTT platforms film industry Entertainment News Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon