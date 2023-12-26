Salaar box office collection Day 5: Prabhas movie to cross 400 cr worldwide

Prabhas' Salaar movie was released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and since then the movie has been performing well at the box office. Salaar has shattered several box office records so far and has been creating new records every day.

The movie has collected 178.7 crores on opening day across the world, and in India, it has minted over Rs 90.7 crore on opening day, beating SRK's Jawan, which minted 75 crores.





Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark After a spectacular opening day, the movie witnessed a drop in the Day 2 collection and minted Rs 56.35 crore. On Day 3, the movie again managed to surge, collecting Rs 62.05 crore. On Day 4, the movie again dropped to 45.8 crore.

The total net collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 254.9 crore. The worldwide collection of Salaar is Rs 391.5 crore.

Salaar box office collection day 5

As per early trends of industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint around Rs 40 to 45 crore on Tuesday. The numbers will take the movie close to the 300 crore net mark in India. However, the movie will surely pass the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Salaar Day 5 advance booking

After Christmas, the movie witnessed a massive decline of 61 per cent from the previous day. The movie has sold around 2.75 lakh advance tickets for Day 5, to register a gross collection of Rs 5.35 crore.

Out of 5.35 crore, most of the collection comes from the Telugu language and around 1.3 crore comes from the Hindi belt selling around 62 thousand tickets.

About Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an action-packed Telugu movie released in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

The movie stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on December 22, 2023. This is the first part of a movie, and there is no update so far about the release of Salaar's second part.