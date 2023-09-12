Confirmation

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced

On Monday, Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagraj's next project was revealed by Sun Pictures. Thalaivar171 is the tentative title of the upcoming movie, which will be Rajinikanth's 171st screen outing

Rajnikanth

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
South Indian superstar Rajinikanth, whose previous movie Jailer created a box office storm, will soon begin working on his next project tentatively named Thalaivar 171.

Rajinikanth's 171st film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose Vikram went on to become a blockbuster and is currently directing the Vijay-starrer Leo. The film's production company, Sun Pictures, made the official announcement.

"We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171 Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh An @anirudhofficial musical Action by @anbariv," they took to social media and wrote. 

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171': Insights 

After Rajinikanth's recent film Jailer's massive box office success, Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures has announced another collaboration with the superstar on Monday. Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct and write the upcoming 'Thalaivar 171' for Rajinikanth.

The music of the film will be given by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be directed by Kanagaraj. Ravichander shot to the limelight because of the enormous success of the tune Kaavaalaa from Jailer and Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

The cast and crew will soon be revealed, and the movie will be released in the mid- 2024. According to media reports, filming for the movie is expected to begin in February 2024. While the plot of the movie is under wraps currently, there are inquiries on whether this movie is a part of the writer-director’s (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe) or will it be an independent film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on his upcoming projects

Kanagaraj is popular for movies like Karthi-led Kaithi, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and the 2017 film Maanagaram. The writer-director has also helmed Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo apart from these projects.

Rajnikant last ‘Jailer’ success

The declaration comes after Rajinikanth's last film, Jailer, was a huge hit at the box office. Jailer has gathered a sum of Rs 342.47 crore at the domestic box office. The Tamil version of the movie made Rs 263.35 crore, while the Telugu version made Rs 67.63 crore. Jailer’s Kannada and Hindi variants raked Rs 4.38 crore and Rs 7.11 crore, respectively. 

The recent film starring Rajinikanth made more than Rs 600 crore worldwide during its run. Rajinikanth's Jailer has been streaming online on Amazon Prime Video from September 7. On Amazon Prime Video, the movie is available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. 

Topics : Rajinikanth Dubbed South Indian films Indian film industry Sun Pictures teams up Rajnikanth

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

