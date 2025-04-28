Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sunny Deol begins shoot for much-awaited Border 2 after Jaat's success

Sunny Deol begins shoot for much-awaited Border 2 after Jaat's success

After Jaat, the 67-year-old actor has started shooting for the much-awaited movie Border 2 in Dehradun. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sunny Deol Movie border 2 shooting: Sunny Deol's recent movie Jaat is performing quite well at the box office even after 18 days of its release. The movie's collections continue to decline since its release, but it has still managed to earn around Rs 85 crore.
 
After Jaat, Sunny Deol has now started shooting for his upcoming movie Border 2 in Dehradun. He shared a story on his Instagram account, informing his fans about the latest development of his much-awaited project, Border 2. The movie is reportedly based on 1999 Kargil War.

The 67-year-old actor is currently in Dehradun for the shooting of his much-awaited movie Border 2. He shared a video on his Instagram story featuring a beautiful sunset and a caption that reads, "Reached Dehradun for the shooting of Border, saw the wild weather and beautiful sunset there."
 
 
Border 2 will feature Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, along with Sunny Deol.

Anurag Singh is directing 'Border 2'

Anurag Singh, who is known for directing Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, is directing the much-awaited Border 2, a sequel to the Border movie, released in 1997. The border movie was based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. JP Dutta, who directed the first part, is a producer in the sequel.

The team of Border 2 shared a picture on Instagram on February 18, where Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan could be seen sitting in the tank along with the other team members of Border 2. 
 
The makers shared a post on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh  January 23, 2026—gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice!" 

What is the release date of Border 2?

The Border 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

