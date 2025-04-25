Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OTT releases this weekend: Jewel Thief to Havoc, here are the top releases

OTT releases this weekend: A fresh lineup of movies and web series is arriving on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and more

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

OTT releases this week: Cancel your plans — your screen time just got booked. This weekend, OTT platforms are bursting with fresh releases, from chilling psychological horrors to sweeping historical dramas. Whether you're craving a slow-burn thriller or an epic period saga, there's a new title waiting to be streamed. 

Here are 5 must-watch OTT releases this week:

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

A stylish action thriller, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins follows a brilliant mastermind who orchestrates a diamond robbery that sends the authorities into a frenzy. Saif Ali Khan leads as the charming and calculating thief, while Jaideep Ahlawat portrays a relentless cop determined to bring him down. It also features Nikita Dutta, who plays the role of a mysterious accomplice whose motives are not clear.
 
 
Platform: Netflix

Ayyana Mane

Ayyana Mane is a gripping crime thriller set in a secluded ancestral home where a newly married woman begins to unravel dark secrets. Kushee Ravi plays Jaaji, a curious and brave bride who steps into her husband's eerie family mansion. Manasi Sudhir brings intensity as the matriarch guarding family skeletons, while Hitha Chandrashekar plays a confidante caught between loyalty and truth.
 
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 25, 2025

Etoile

Etoile is a dazzling drama that merges the worlds of classical ballet and modern storytelling. The series follows two dancers from different continents as they join a prestigious ballet company in Paris. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series stars Camille Razat as a rising star struggling with her past and Lou de Laâge as her fiercely competitive rival. The show delicately balances ambition, art, and personal discovery within a global setting.
 
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

The sequel to the action-packed Veera Dheera Sooran, this instalment continues the saga of power and revenge. Chiyaan Vikram reprises his role as the formidable protagonist, navigating a world of political intrigue and personal vendettas. S. J. Suryah adds depth as a cunning antagonist, while Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan bring complexity to their supporting roles.
 
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 24, 2025

Havoc

Havoc is an action thriller movie written and directed by Gareth Evans. Tom Hardy stars as a bruised detective navigating a corrupt underworld to rescue a politician’s son. His gritty performance is supported by Forest Whitaker, who plays a high-ranking official, and Timothy Olyphant, whose ambiguous character keeps the tension simmering.
 
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 25, 2025

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

