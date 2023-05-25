close

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', dies aged 83 in Switzerland

Singer Tina Turner died after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, said her manager

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tina Turner

Tina Turner

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Topics : Music Barrack Obama

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

