2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

Ka-ching. If that sound returned to the Indian in 2022 after two lacklustre years, in 2023, it will only get louder.

are expected to see higher occupancy this year with a stronger lineup of films.

Gross box-office collections had touched nearly Rs 11,000 crore in calendar 2022. And this year’s projected to be even better, led by a comeback of the Hindi film industry, with the southern juggernaut continuing to roll and with a good number of Hollywood releases lined up, say top executives at multiplex chains.

"The Indian is very well placed for 2023. I'd be surprised if it doesn't get to Rs 12,000 crore in terms of (gross) collections," says Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures and president, Multiplex Association of India.

Hindi movies, which underperformed in 2022, are likely to meet or exceed expectations, he adds.

Last year, some 1,100-1,200 movies had a big-screen release in India across languages. This number could touch 1,500-1,600 in 2023. Pre-pandemic, 2,000-odd movies would be released in India every year.

In terms of gross value at the box office, the share of non-Hindi language films, including movies from the South, had touched 52 per cent in 2022 from 40 per cent in 2019. This year, it could go up to 55 per cent, cine experts say. And the share of Hindi language films in the total domestic may touch 42-45 per cent – up from 40 per cent in 2022.

"After two tough years in 2020 and 2021, there was a revival in the domestic box office in 2022, despite a slow start to the year due to Covid-19 restrictions because of the third wave,” says Rajendra Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at multiplex chain Inox Leisure.

“The number of films released in in 2022 was closer to 1,200. It could cross 1,500 in 2023, since nearly all big stars in Hindi and regional languages have films lined up this year," he adds.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen after five years with three releases: Pathaan (January 25), Jawan (June 2) and Dunki (December 22).

Salman Khan will have two releases: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (April 21) and Tiger 3 (November 10). Ajay Devgn will be seen in Bholaa (March 30), while Ranbir Kapoor will appear in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (March 8) and Animal (August 11). Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada (February 10) and Satyaprem Ki Katha (June 29), too, will be released this year.

Among films from the South, theatre chains are counting on Pongal releases such as Thunivu and Varisu in Tamil in January, featuring actors Ajith and Vijay, respectively. The much-awaited Adipurush, featuring Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will hit theatres in June. The sequels to Pushpa (starring Allu Arjun), Indian (featuring Kamal Haasan) and Ponniyin Selvan (directed by Mani Ratnam) are also expected this year. And April will mark the return of Rajinikanth in Jailer.

"For the Indian box office, 2022 was a mixed year because many films that were to be released pre-pandemic were released that year. The audience's taste and expectations had changed by then, which led to a number of films being rejected,” Gautam Jain, partner at Mumbai-based consultancy Ormax Media, says. “The ones that were accepted, however, achieved record-breaking success. In my view, 2023 will bring a fresh slate of films across languages. So, I am hopeful that it will yield better results compared to 2022 at the box office."

Meanwhile, the big Hollywood films to watch out for this year are: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in January; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February; John Wick: Chapter 4 in March; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Fast X in May; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in June; Mission: Impossible 7 and Captain Marvel 2 in July; and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December.





2019 v/s 2022 v/s 2023: Indian Box office(figures in Rs crore)



Year Gross collections 2019 11,500 2022 10,500-10,700 #2023 12,000

#forecast

Source: Multiplex chains/Analysts