Cannes 2023 Day 2: Sara Ali Khan shines in a saree, Mrunal Thakur debuts



More Bollywood stars appeared on the prestigious red carpet on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. On day 1 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, cinema enthusiasts gathered to commemorate this iconic occasion. The celebration, facilitated at Cannes' renowned Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, started off yesterday, May 16 and will go on until May 27. As they walk the red carpet, Indian celebrities have already made a big impression on the internet by attracting attention and admiration.

76th Cannes Film Festival 2023: The Jury



Ruben Stlund, a successful filmmaker accepts the job of jury president during the current year's Cannes Film Festival. He is joined on the prestigious jury by eight notable people: Denis Menochet, Maryam Touzani, Rungano Nyoni, Paul Dano, Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Damian Szifron, and Atiq Rahimi. Ruben Östlund, the acclaimed filmmaker serves as the current year's jury president, adding further energy to the celebration. It is important to note that India was the official Country of Honour at the prestigious Marché du Film last year, which was held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival in France.





76th Cannes Film Festival 2023: Indian Celebs on Day 2 On day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sara Ali Khan donned a fusion ensemble after sporting a stunning desi look in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga the day before. Her evening gown was made by the talented couturier's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sara exquisitely matched a monochrome blouse with a saree draped elegantly over her arm. She wore the same colour pearls and put her hair in an impeccable bun. This diverse and talented group of professionals in the industry will play a crucial role in the festival's evaluation and recognition of outstanding cinematic achievements. The festival's prestigious awards and the celebration of exceptional filmmaking talent will be shaped by their collective expertise and discerning perspectives.

Also Read Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Int'l Film Festival Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023 IFFI 2022: Want to build India as global content hub, says Anurag Thakur Cannes 2023: MoS Murugan wears 'Veshti', shirt with Tricolour on red carpet Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs Refrain from using obscene content: Parliamentary panel tells OTT platforms The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares update after road accident MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Int'l Film Festival



Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, made a remarkable debut at her first Cannes Film Festival in a chic black lace pantsuit and dazzling sequined jacket. The actor shared beautiful pictures from her terrace photo shoot, catching the grace of her Cannes experience. Mrunal's fashion decision radiated sophistication unfolding her flawless fashion sense. She celebrated her debut at the prestigious event, a significant turning point in her career, by showcasing her glamorous ensemble in captivating photographs. Urvashi Rautela is gorgeous in an orange tulle gown, she kept her tresses tied in a top knot bun and picked diamond studs as gems to complete her look.



Amy Jackson wore a black waist-cut gown to the Cannes Red Carpet 2023. A single strand of diamonds from the Chopard brand completed her look. Before arriving in Cannes, Anurag Kashyap revealed a glimpse of his preparations. At the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will be shown in the "Midnight Screening" category on May 16-17. The movie in which Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone play the lead roles. While Mrunal Thakur, who was overjoyed, told a funny story that hinted at the "calm before the storm."





Cannes Film Festival 2023: Additional Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a frequent attendee of Cannes, was spotted departing for the French Riviera from Mumbai airport. This will be her 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Her 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who has been Aishwarya's constant travel companion to Cannes since she was a baby, was there as usual. Meanwhile, L Murugan, the Indian Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, inaugurated "The India Pavilion" at International Village Riviera, which showcased India's creative economy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were welcomed with a bouquet at the airport upon landing in Cannes. At Cannes 2023, Aishwarya will also walk the red carpet.



